Many Utahns like me have written Gov. Gary Herbert to take significant action over the coronavirus pandemic as it takes off in Utah. I recently wrote his office, like many thinking residents, asking him to give us some real state policies about how our communities should live in this time of death-causing COVID-19.
Here’s what I said: “Governor Herbert, like many Utahns I’ve been waiting for Lt. Gov. Cox and you to give some leadership in the present crisis. What’s it going to take to get a rational policy for the state of Utah about the Trump coronavirus pandemic? Please stop acting like the irresponsible delays of states like Texas, Florida, N.C., Mississippi, etc. PLEASE start giving us effective and protective leadership! Thanks!”
I submitted it on Friday, March 27. Perhaps he didn’t like my plea because I have not heard anything back after six days. Nor has there been any real new and meaningful initiative. Of course, I only have a PhD in the social sciences, so I’m not an epidemiologist. Maybe his people are more prepared.
While states like Michigan, New York, Illinois and New Jersey, are led by governors taking real leadership to protect their citizens in this epidemic of the coronavirus, Mr. Herbert is doing a milquetoast approach, merely asking people to stay home to slow down the spread of the pandemic. It’s not got any teeth in it and will be totally ineffective as tons of data and scientific trends show around the world and across the USA. We need a mandatory shelter-in-place order, not naïve hope that inaction will protect us. Utah’s plea to merely be more safe and wise is meaningless as we see folks living as usual around the state.
The governor says the home “is the safest place you can be to limit your exposure to other people.” That’s true, but it doesn’t mean people aren’t going to leave their homes if there is no clear policy.
Thank goodness for wisdom and genuine leadership from other political leaders like Jenny Wilson, mayor of Salt Lake County, and Erin Mendenhall, mayor of Salt Lake City. We as a state need more government leadership in this area by such people. Otherwise businesses and restaurants stay open and will never provide a decent level of social distancing or proper hygiene. Waiting more weeks means more and more deaths of Utahns.
Yes, I know the majority of Utahns approve of Donald Trump‘s three-month long inaction about the coronavirus outbreak across the country (58%). More incredibly to me is the fact that Utah citizens overwhelmingly approve of our state’s response to the pandemic (81%). Laissez-faire is deep in our culture. So it was in Italy and Spain.
At least the wiser leaders in Summit County and Wasatch County are taking intelligent initiatives and issuing stay-at-home orders. Apparently, the GOP legislators aren’t speaking out either. So we tread water with Gov. Herbert’s faint wishful thinking that things will get better naturally. He makes no demands for public safety. Merely hopes, and probably prayers.
What a tragic failure of leadership. May God bless those many families who will suffer, as loved ones die, and thousands suffer at home and in healthcare facilities across the state. All this as Utah’s leaders turn away from the coming realities, waiting for perhaps better days.