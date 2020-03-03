Good policy isn’t always good government policy. That was certainly the case with a recent bill at the Utah legislature that would have compelled private businesses to change their sick leave practices.
The Utah Valley Chamber carefully watched—and ultimately opposed—HB 69 “Sick Leave Amendments,” sponsored by Rep. Patrice Arent, D-Millcreek. The bill failed in committee, but if passed would have required employers who provide sick leave to expand the allowable use to include caretaking for a sick or injured family member.
We commend the representative for trying to advance what many view as good HR policy, as well as her openness to discussing the Utah Valley business community’s concerns. The issue prompted robust conversation among our business members, but we decided to oppose for several reasons.
First, well-intentioned government regulation often creates unintended consequences, especially in the case of business regulation. Businesses are motivated to create value by offering goods or services at the optimal price point the market accepts.
This principle is true on the back end as well: in the labor market. Businesses are interested in attracting and retaining quality workers, and thus offer compensation and benefits packages at the optimal level that the labor market (workers) will accept for employment. Government intrusions into this balance can often create unforeseen problems or behaviors by businesses and individuals alike.
Second, on principle we should all be reluctant to invite government regulation of the private sector without comprehensive data and a compelling need. There should be a high threshold for government involvement, and in absence of that, private businesses are best suited to make these types of decisions.
Third, progress in private sector policies are best driven by the private sector, not government. Today’s economy is one of the best we’ve ever seen. Utah County is adding jobs at a rate of 2.9%, roughly double the national job growth rate of 1.5%. Our unemployment rate is a staggeringly low 2%, compared to the nation’s 3.5%. This means that our labor market is incredibly tight; there are more open jobs than there are workers. In essence, it’s a job-seeker’s market. That prompts employers to be increasingly competitive to attract and retain employees, and that carries over into leave practices.
The private sector is already innovating new approaches to paid leave. Many employers are moving toward one flexible bucket of paid time off, or “PTO.” These accrued leave hours can be used by employees for either vacation, injury, illness, or caretaking of family members. Clyde Companies, Squire, and R&R Partners are just some of our Chamber members who are already offering more flexible leave plans.
Competition is driving business to compete more aggressively for workforce, leading to more opportunities for workers and better recruitment and retention for employers. Market competition is the best driver for innovation in the private sector, not government mandates.
It’s also important that businesses have information and options to be responsive to the needs of their workforce. To help drive the dialogue, the Chamber is planning events and informational materials on issues like HR best practices to empower business leaders to be competitive and continue to generate value in our community. Our goal is to always push back when needed against government regulation, and instead empower business to lead vital changes in our economy, community, and state as a whole.
Nic Dunn is the Director of Public Policy and Business Development for the Utah Valley Chamber.