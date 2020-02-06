Do you hear that sound? It’s the click of the refresh button as high school seniors all over the state are checking their email to see where they have been accepted to college. It’s stressful and exciting and full of promise.
Unfortunately there’s a fairly big difference in the number of young women who enter college and the number that actually graduate. Twenty seven percent of Utah women have some college, but just 22% graduate. Studies show that a higher percentage of Utah women have started but not finished a bachelor’s degree compared to Utah men, US men and US women.
For example, the 2002 fall cohort of women and men enrolled in Utah State Higher Education institutions reported similar degree intentions. But 15 years later, only 44% of women had completed a bachelors compared to 51% of the men. At the Utah Women & Leadership Project, we surveyed hundreds of local women to help us understand the gap between attending vs. graduating.
Findings suggest that religion and overall culture do influence the decisions young women in Utah are making about college. Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made up 80% of our respondents, so most of our results reflect trends within that faith.
In general, women felt the church supported higher education. One college student said, “I am LDS and my religion really advocates continuing your education after high school. Even though we are encouraged to get married and start a family, the importance of getting a college education is also emphasized.” Almost three-fourths of the women reported that their religion taught them that higher education is important, and 71% said top church leaders encouraged them to attend college.
But when marriage and family come into the picture, many women feel like “some” college is sufficient and do not go on to graduate. Several participants struggled with understanding why there is so much emphasis placed on education before marriage and then why they “must give it up” after they are married, while others felt proud of their “sacrifice.”
So why does a degree matter? Isn’t “some” college sufficient? Degrees are linked to financial stability and upward mobility, greater job satisfaction, better health, increased confidence, extended lifespan; and children who have a mom with a degree have better health and are more likely to attend college. Degrees improve the lives of individuals and families and create options.
We found that local youth leaders who take an active role in the lives of the young women with whom they serve can be very influential in their long-term decisions about college.
So ask them about their plans and share your own college experiences or goals. Consider a college prep activity on youth nights. Avoid the either/or mindset about education and marriage; integration is possible, especially at institutions like Utah Valley University that make it easier for student-parents to attend school. And tell them graduation matters. As more women attend and complete college, it benefits them as individuals, it benefits families and it benefits the community. Let’s help make that happen.