As intensive care doctors practicing in at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, we treat the sickest of the sick. During the past year, we have cared for hundreds of patients with severe COVID and long-haul post-COVID symptoms. We advocated for measures to prevent the spread of this terrible disease. In this cause, we are motivated to decrease suffering and save lives. Unfortunately, COVID is still a problem and it is getting worse.
For a short time, our Intensive Care Unit (ICU) had no COVID patients. Now, our cases are again climbing, each week bringing higher numbers of gravely ill patients. Since early June, new COVID cases in Utah more than quadrupled from a rolling 7 day average of 208 to over 800. What happened? While the super-contagious delta variant bears some blame, the recent rise in new COVID cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and COVID deaths comes from the unvaccinated. Many of these patients are young and healthy. Our ICU has recently had patients younger than 40, even several in their 20s. While our census changes day to day, one fact unites all our patients: Over 95% of our ICU COVID patients are unvaccinated. This is tragic. Let us address some concerns we have heard about vaccinations.
Many have concerns about the COVID vaccine and its side effects, which, through hundreds of millions of documented vaccinations, have been extensively studied. There are certainly some side effects: swollen lymph nodes, fevers, blot clots, pericarditis, even extremely rare deaths. We acknowledge the vaccine makes some people sick and very rarely, very sick. However, incidence of severe side effects is much worse with the actual COVID disease. And more people die. Many more.
Another common misconception is that COVID is easily treated, “if you just do a little research.” It is true that most people who contract COVID do not have severe disease, so anything you do may seem to help. However, large, well-designed and carefully controlled medical studies have not been able to prove efficacy for any popular so-called “cures.” Severe COVID has no magic bullet and despite the best medical care available, many with severe COVID still die or are left with chronic impairment. Our ICU medical team will use any treatment documented to be effective by good scientific studies, but overwhelmingly, the vaccine remains the ounce of prevention that works where the pound of cure disappoints.
Some patients or friends have told me to just trust the body’s natural immune system. Of course, we all need to do what we can to strengthen our immune systems: exercise, positive attitude, healthy eating and adequate sleep all help us fight disease. However, the majority of the patients with severe COVID we have cared for had fully intact immune systems. Some of the long-haul COVID patients we treated were competitive athletes. Some of the patients who died were young parents with no preexisting conditions and positive attitudes. Yet they still contracted complicated or fatal cases of COVID.
With our lives opening up, no social distancing and new variants, the unvaccinated are sitting ducks, vulnerable to contract COVID and develop severe disease with all of its complications. By contrast, the vaccines stimulate our immune system to recognize and neutralize the virus. Vaccines give our immune system an early warning so that when we are exposed to COVID we contract only mild disease or, more often, no illness at all. The vaccine is consistently over 90% effective in preventing disease, hospitalizations and COVID deaths. This protection includes preventing severe illness from the aggressive and highly contagious delta variant.
The staggering statistics about COVID deaths are widely available, but we experience it daily with individual patients and their families. We hate seeing patients in the ICU struggling to survive, sometimes succumbing to their illness and knowing that had they received the vaccine, their painful ordeal would have been avoided. Medical professionals and religious leaders both encourage us to be part of the solution, and not part of the problem. COVID is the problem; the solution is the vaccine. Please get the shot.