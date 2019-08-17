I have many good memories of the wonderful friends and phenomenal teachers who participated in the Spanish immersion program in Orchard Elementary in Orem.
My parents emigrated from Mexico and wanted their children to be fluent in Spanish and English. Many kids who went through this program became bilingual and continue to use what they learned to this day. We were culturally enriched by learning traditional dances and songs from Latin America.
I’d like to highlight my sixth grade teacher, Yvette Rivera. Or as we knew her back then, Señorita Ruiz. I feel that she exemplified the vital role that educators and teachers play in our lives and communities. Teachers will influence and impact hundreds, if not thousands, of lives because of their tireless dedication to help students succeed. Señorita Ruiz was born to Mexican parents in Los Angeles, California. She wanted to become a Spanish teacher because she wanted to teach kids to come to understand and love a culture other than their own. She loved her students and always believed in their full potential.
Her years as an elementary school teacher are some of her most cherished memories. She considers her students as part of her family. Several of her former students shared what they remembered about her with me.
Malia Bingham said, “I remember her always being so loving and happy and she made learning Spanish so much fun and enjoyable.”
Morgyn Jeppesen said, “She was my favorite teacher of all our our Spanish immersion teachers. I actually looked forward to going to school in sixth grade because she made school fun and challenging in a good way. She knew and cared about each student personally.”
Alexander Welch said, “Señorita Ruiz had a large impact on my life, for which I am very grateful. To me, she was an amazing example of being invested in her students’ academic careers beyond the classroom and beyond sixth grade.”
Savannah Sharp said, “She was always so positive and would never move on from a subject unless everyone understood. She would take the extra time to work with students one on one to ensure success. She was always so patient and thoughtful. I am so grateful to have known her.”
Grace Neilsen said, “She was a teacher that always believed in us and in our ability to speak Spanish. I remembered feeling valued and like I had a place in her class every day.”
Karsten Rasmussen said, “Being in the Spanish immersion program gave me skill sets that I continue to use even today. I have been able to use Spanish in my career in the construction industry as well as being able to communicate during travels. It was an excellent program.”
Emma Bowman said, “Señorita Ruiz was encouraging. I was smart but often loud and disruptive. Instead of being angry, scolding or yelling at me, she taught me that my energy could be a positive influence if I channelled it in the right way. It made me feel like a good student with a lot of potential, which I allowed myself to become because she believed in me!”
Daniel Clark had this to say, “I liked Señorita Ruiz a lot because she showed that she really cared about helping us succeed, especially since it was the year before junior high. I didn’t see her again until after my (LDS) mission just randomly at BYU. She recognized me instantly and we had a really good conversation. She asked about all my friends from the class. It was really cool to see that she remembered us so well and cared that much.”
Kiersten Ernstrom said, “Señorita Ruiz always saw the best in me. She saw my potential and didn’t let me get away with less than my best. She encouraged me to explore my interests in math, which led me to pursue a master’s degree.”
Colton Bradshaw said, “My favorite memory of Señorita Ruiz is probably when she was teaching us math one day and she really helped me understand a simple concept of algebra and ever since then I’ve truly enjoyed math.”
Santiago Valdez said, “Coming from a Spanish-speaking country, my parents wanted to make sure that I didn’t lose the language. Señorita Ruiz was my last teacher over the five-year program. She really helped tie everything together and off we were. I liked the program so much, I’ve even considered putting my children in the program once the time comes.”
Over the years, Señorita Ruiz was able to influence and make a difference in the lives of hundreds of students. Today she is no longer teaching in an elementary school. She is now a BYU professor. She will undoubtedly continue to play an important role as an educator and as a member of our community.
I’m grateful for her and the many other good educators that I’ve had the blessing to have had. Muchas gracias, Señorita Ruiz! Thank you for all the good that you have done and will continue to do.