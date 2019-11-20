Earlier this year, Rep. Carol Moss presented House Bill 13 to the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee. The initial vote was unanimous in support of the bill. Unfortunately, the final vote consisted of 31 proponents and 41 opponents. Although those in opposition of the bill believe it was unnecessary or impractical, support for the bill still shows that it would be worth passing.
This bill supports hands-free cellphone use while driving, and is necessary to decrease the number of accidents caused by cellphone use each year. Data from the Department of Public Safety shows that police traffic crash reports estimated nearly 1,000 accidents caused by cellphone use in 2016. While the law passed in 2009 prohibited texting while driving, only a small percentage of these 1,000 accidents was due to texting specifically. This reveals that actions other than texting, such as talking on the phone and song selection, are significant factors in distracted driving accidents. Crash reports from 2016 also show that cellphone-related distracted driving accidents have been steadily rising since 2010. These numbers are likely to continue to rise if a law is not passed against unsafe cellphone use while operating a motor vehicle.
Some opponents of the bill explained that it is unnecessary because education is enough to motivate Utah drivers to stop driving distracted. Unfortunately, this is not the case. Most people do understand that distracted driving is not safe, or worth the risk. Upon taking a closer look, the temptation and addiction related to cellphone use is the issue. It is too easy for many of us to believe that we can quickly check our phones and still drive safely. However, we cannot always predict when drivers in front of us will slow down, stop or change lanes. While we may feel significant pressure or temptation to use our mobile devices while driving, no injury or death is worth the amount of relief or pleasure we may receive from doing so. Despite this clear logic and reasoning, Utah drivers will likely continue to use their phones unless a law is in place to motivate them.
Furthermore, while some opponents of the bill find the penalties to be unnecessary, they are reasonable. The bill states that if an individual is using their cellphone unsafely while driving, they are guilty of a C misdemeanor. If the accident causes serious bodily harm to another person, the driver is guilty of a class B misdemeanor. These consequences are reasonable because the specific fines and jail time given are determined by judges on a case-by-case basis. While a maximum of six months in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000 from breaking these laws may appear unreasonable, they are necessary for motivating Utah drivers to make our roads safe.
In addition to being necessary, this House Bill 13 is also practical. As an example, California has already implemented a similar bill that is showing to be effective and feasible for their drivers. Hands-free equipment, such as wireless Bluetooth headphones and phone holders, can be as inexpensive as $10 to $15 dollars. With the exceptions to the hands-free use in the bill, drivers can still perform single swipes or touches, and make emergency phone calls. If necessary, drivers can pull over to adjust navigation routes or send text messages. In addition, many audio commands now available on phones allow for drivers to dictate texts and navigation. Making the adjustment to live by this bill would be evidently worth the minor sacrifices required to preserve the safety of others.