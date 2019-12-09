As members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we believe that all are alike unto God, and that we have a duty to ensure that this sacred truth is reflected in our society and its laws. Unfortunately, this is not the case, especially in Utah where women continue to be disadvantaged. Recently Wallethub ranked us the worst state for women’s equality. We have one of the largest gender wage gaps in the nation; Utah women spend an average of 5.55 hours per day in unpaid work vs. 3.22 hours per day for Utah men; and the rate of men vs. women graduating from college here also ranks us last. The disparities go on and on.
So it was with dismay that we recently read the piece by the Deseret News Editorial Board taking a strong stance against the Equal Right Amendment. Back in the 1970s when it was first proposed, the church officially opposed it on several grounds, asserting that the fallout would outweigh any benefit. We were warned that its passage would mean women in combat, legalization of gay marriage, unisex bathrooms, and that it would increase abortion rates. Basically the world would turn upside down. The first three items have come to pass without the aid of the ERA, and abortion rates continue to drop (down by 19% since 2011).
With those “downsides” of the Amendment off the table, shouldn’t we finally embrace constitutional protection against discrimination that harms women? If something harms one group, it harms all of society. Allowing blacks the right to vote did not just promote the wellbeing of African-Americans but all Americans. Religious protections for one protect us all. In short, the ERA is not protecting women at the expense of men, but rather ensures no one is discriminated against due to sex, male, female or otherwise. Why are we hanging on to 40 plus year-old fears? It is our duty as Americans and Christians to make sure all are alike under the law.
The ERA would enshrine rights already outlined in the Constitution. It would provide a legal means of addressing some of the biases and discriminations that continue to hurt women, by asserting that “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” Clearly our country needs this but perhaps nowhere more so than in Utah.
Justice Ginsburg has stated that she’s eager for the day when she can take out her pocket Constitution (is that a thing and where can we get one?) and show her granddaughters “that the equal citizenship stature of men and women is a fundamental tenet of our society, like free speech.” We would love our daughters, three of whom can vote, to be able to say they helped Utah achieve Equal Rights, at least on the books. Even if it’s just symbolic, symbols matter. In fact, one legal scholar asserts that the cultural benefit of ratifying the ERA might be even more significant than the legal benefit in that “when people know our foundational document includes protections for women’s rights, they may behave differently.”
The ERA’s passage is not dependent on Utah. But as the first state to have a woman cast a ballot in an election, we think it’s about time to reaffirm the basic rights of women.