Earlier this month, we released a timely report in this series that focuses on strengthening the impact of women of color. In collaboration with the Utah Office of Multicultural Affairs, we gathered the content for this report during several online “think tanks” with women whose professional expertise is advocating for diversity, equity, inclusion, (DEI) in Utah. In addition to research and training, these leaders know from personal experience about the barriers women of color face and how best to address these challenges in Utah. While the report was specifically for DEI specialists, the following three ideas can be applied more broadly.
First, increase awareness. The DEI specialists told us that they spend the bulk of their time addressing issues that are invisible to the general public. The sad truth is that if we do not experience something personally, we think it either does not exist or is not a big deal. This is particularly true of gender and racial issues. Yet we know that organizations and communities are strongest when all members are represented. So, educate yourself. Information precedes and propels action.
Second, each of the specialists talked about unconscious or implicit bias. Just because we do not intend to discriminate or stereotype, doesn’t mean we don’t. I was once on a late flight back from Hawaii, and I was people watching as my fellow passengers boarded. There were two black women who caught my attention because of their striking looks and fabulous clothes. Yet, I know I judged them on appearance, gender and race in those few moments. Halfway through the flight, a man from across the aisle had a massive heart attack. Within a few moments, the pilot asked if there was a doctor on board. Shockingly to me, down the aisle came the two women I had been watching earlier. Was I surprised they were doctors because they were black, or women, or fashionistas? Probably. But seeing them save a life right in front of me changed me forever, particularly in terms of what doctors can look like. Although I still have a long way to go, becoming more aware of my own biases has changed me in positive ways. I believe we must all confront our own biases.
Third, the specialists told us that many women, especially those of color, do not lack ambition or talent. Instead they lack opportunity. One way to extend opportunities is to advocate publicly for expanding the definition of an “ideal leader.” Individuals of any race, gender, or background can bring unique strengths to leadership roles that will benefit all. In fact, the different perspective they bring, whether in a boardroom or community meeting, will help the discussion lead to more creative and innovative decisions.
Utah has often been criticized for lacking diversity, but our demographics are changing rapidly, bringing a chance for growth and learning. How can we embrace this change? By listening to and amplifying the many varied voices in our state.