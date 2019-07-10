July is a month where we celebrate our past as we look to the future.
The United States of America has a great history of business leaders engaging in the political process. In fact, most of the Founding Fathers who signed the Declaration of Independence started or ran their own businesses. They understood how laws impacted their livelihoods and the prosperity of their communities.
As the Legislature’s Tax Restructuring and Equalization Task Force considers comprehensive tax reform this summer, Utah Valley business leaders should follow the example of the Founding Fathers and be leading voices in driving the reform agenda. A strong economy results in a broader tax base, which helps fund our critical government needs such as education, transportation and public safety.
Utah Valley is frequently identified as being among the best places in the country to do business. These rankings do not come by accident. In fact, a primary reason for these accolades is the business-friendly ordinances and laws passed by our local officials and state legislature.
Recently, the chair of the Utah State Tax Commission, John Valentine, presented several different tax reform ideas at our “Bold Ideas on Tax Reform Workshop.” After Commissioner Valentine’s presentation, business and community leaders from across Utah Valley shared a wide variety of opinions on those ideas and put forth a few of their own tax reform policy recommendations. Every business is unique, and that is why you must ensure your voice is heard on major policy issues like comprehensive tax reform.
There are several additional opportunities for Utah Valley business leaders to actively engage in this important discussion over the next few months. Here are three easy ways you can get involved and inform our elected officials of the impacts tax reform can have on your business.
Tell the Tax Restructuring and Equalization Task Force how comprehensive tax reform will impact you and your business today by submitting comments on their newly published website. Make sure your business’ needs are considered by submitting comments at http://strongerfutures.utah.gov.
Have your voice heard by attending the Tax Restructuring and Equalization Task Force open house and town hall in Utah County on Tuesday, July 30, and speak with legislators about comprehensive tax reform. The event starts with an open house at 6 p.m. at 2600 Executive Parkway, Suite 140, in Lehi.
You can also educate your state legislators about how tax reform will impact your business by calling or emailing them. The Utah legislature has a great tool on its website to find your legislators. Go to https://le.utah.gov/GIS/findDistrict.jsp to find your legislator’s contact information today.
Utah Valley’s prosperity isn’t an accident; it is the result of great people, hard work and business-friendly government. It is the result of generations of business leaders participating in the political process. Today’s businesses in Utah Valley need to engage in public policy discussions like comprehensive tax reform. It is vital for the long-term success of our community. Honor our great country and look to the future of this valley by making your voice heard over the next few months.