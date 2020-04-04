There is actually a connection between COVID-19 and where you should buy gas. The connection is your lungs.
Most people know that COVID-19 attacks the lungs, resulting in violent dry coughs and sometimes pulmonary failure requiring intubation and ventilators.
Rep. Ben McAdams is recovering from COVID-19 and just got out of the hospital after a miserable week during which he needed oxygen because his lungs were not functioning normally.
It’s no secret that Utah air pollution also attacks the lungs. Summertime ozone causes a nasty pulmonary irritation that has been compared to sunburn. PM2.5 from winter inversions cannot be expelled by the lungs and is correlated with pulmonary and cardiovascular failure as well as chronic lung diseases like asthma, the main cause of children’s absences from school.
Underlying lung conditions like the above vastly increase the danger of death from COVID-19. Not many people here in Utah have died from it, but over 4,000 have in the U.S.
So what does that have to do with where you buy your gasoline?
Simple: You should only fill your car at name-brand service stations selling low-sulfur Tier 3 gasoline, which will drastically cut air pollution and potentially save lives.
So, who is selling that magic Tier 3 gas for which our governor, legislators and some refineries worked hard and invested a lot of money to improve air quality?
Only Chevron, Exxon, Shell, Silver Eagle, Speedway, and Texaco. To find your closest station, see the handy map at https://www.tier3gas.org/
The rest, including those connected with where you buy your groceries, are selling an inconsistent mix of regular gas with some Tier 3. If any of these other stations pledge to sell only Tier 3, by all means consider buying gas there. But until they do, avoid them like the plague.
Provo City Council and Mayor Kaufusi in January approved a joint resolution urging our Legislature to help publicize where Tier 3 gasoline can be purchased. Unfortunately, they didn’t get around to it.
Top Tier is not Tier 3
Many retailers sell “Top Tier” gasoline. That means their fuel has sufficient detergent to keep your engine clean and extend its life.
Top Tier was developed in the 1980s at the request of most major automakers and is now required by them to reduce buildup on engine intake valves.
But “Top Tier” is not the same as “Tier 3,” and will do little to clean our Utah air.
So how is Tier 3 gasoline different? It has been refined to contain far less sulfur than ordinary gasoline, no more than 10 parts per million. That lower level of sulfur allows your catalytic converter to work better at removing pollutants like nitrous oxide, a precursor of PM2.5 in the winter and of ozone in the summer.
The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that Tier 3 gasoline in vehicles built after 2017 may reduce their pollution by 80%. It also reduces pollution in older vehicles by up to 12%.
Which vehicles will help clean the air?
If you are shopping for a new, cleaner car or truck, look at the “Smog Rating” on the left rear window near the fuel economy (mpg) rating. Smog ratings range from 1-10, with 10 being the cleanest, found only for electric vehicles.
You should select the vehicle that fits your needs with the highest smog rating, preferably 6 or higher. Higher mpg ratings are often accompanied by higher smog ratings, but not always.
Consider buying a plug-in hybrid. They can travel 25-50 miles on battery power, so around town you are traveling pollution-free. And if you need to leave town, the gas engine kicks in and you don’t have to worry about finding an EV charging station.
Whether or not you can afford to upgrade to a cleaner car, you can dramatically clean the air if you choose to buy Tier 3 gasoline at the name-brand filling stations listed above. If enough of us do that, other retailers, including those where you buy your groceries, will consider switching to straight Tier 3 gas.
Meanwhile, only buy gas at Chevron, Exxon, Shell, Silver Eagle, Speedway, or Texaco and avoid all the rest until they start selling just Tier 3 gas. Your lungs will thank you.