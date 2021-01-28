Editor’s note: This was written on Jan. 11.
Let’s ask some speculative, but predictive questions about what lies ahead once a one-party Democrat-system takes charge of our government. What might we expect from the new Democrat President and Congress working in tandem?
Will the Supreme Court see additional justices added beyond the historical nine in order to stack the court with a Democrat majority?
Will the Green New Deal destroy coal-fired electric production while instituting more federal intrusion into the energy market? Will coal miners lose their jobs? Will subsidization of a multitude of eye-sore, multi-million-dollar, inefficient windmills take place, making green investors richer? Will the federal government spend billions to resurrect the huge pie-in-the-sky solar energy plant that went into bankruptcy recently, the government-subsidized Tonopah Solar Energy, which operated the Crescent Dunes Solar Plant in Nevada?
Will the 2009-2010 failed American Clean Energy and Security Act (Cap & Trade bill) be resurrected to tax carbon-based energy users, thus harming already destabilized American manufacturers? Will insiders rush to cash in with their carbon credit portfolios amassed ahead of time? Will the destructive complexity of the carbon-credit system and taxes drive more businesses offshore or out of business?
Will the CCP rulers of mainland China find 2021-2025 a good time to take over Taiwan? Will the CCP economic-monopolists use Sovereign Wealth Fund dollars to buy up American businesses and colonize America while they have their friend “Quid Pro Quo Joe” in power? Will Joe “Make China Great Again?”
Will conservatives be persecuted by the IRS as was done to the Tea Party when President Obama was in the White House? Will the apparatus of federal powers be mobilized in vengeance to pursue and persecute Donald Trump? Will the surveillance state grow more intrusive in the private affairs of all Americans? Will you get a barcode ID under your skin?
Can we expect federal spending increases by further trillions of dollars driving the national debt into astronomical realms? Will a guaranteed universal income be suggested, driving up federal outlays? Will nationalization of healthcare be accomplished, similar to other socialist countries at an expense of trillions of dollars? Will the world lose its confidence in the American paper dollar? Will U.S. paper dollars abroad then return to be spent in the U.S., buying up real estate, businesses, stocks and bonds, energy sources (i.e., coal deposits, oil deposits, uranium) so foreign dollar holders get something for those trillions of devaluing dollars before they become worthless? Will Democrats blame hyper-inflation and the ensuing economic destruction on COVID-19 and Donald Trump?
Will Democrats seek to do away with U.S. currency and move us to a digital monetary system? S.3571, The Banking Act For All, introduced by Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) in 2020 requires banks to open digital wallets for Americans. Will S.3571 be passed in 2021? Will all of your purchases, sales and wealth then be tracked by the government and privacy disappear? Will dissidents be persecuted by the simple erasure of their digital money sometime in the future?
Might draconian civilian disarmament laws be passed to unconstitutionally confiscate hundreds of models of privately owned firearms from millions of honest Americans? Could resistance to such disarmament be bloody? Will those seeking to maintain their rights be labeled as “an insurrection,” then U.N. Troops be shipped in to defeat the “insurgents?” Will Chinese armed forces don U.N. “peacekeeping blue helmets” before deploying to America to “stabilize” America during the civilian-disarmament process?
In this editorial, I’ve speculated by asking a few questions. Will any of these speculative questions be answered with a “yes,” or not? Time will tell.
— Bliss W. Tew, Orem