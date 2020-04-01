I have known Nathan Ivie for a good few years now. We both ran for the Utah County Commission seat he now occupies. In that campaign, I could see and hear how genuinely conservative he is, but also how he is willing to saddle up and make the tough decisions in order to do the right thing.
In 2018, Nathan tried to do that by freezing our tax rate, so the county wouldn’t be in such dire financial straits. Unfortunately, the other commissioners went in two opposite directions, one wanted to increase taxes more while the other wanted to ignore the problem altogether. Nathan fought for a balanced, gradual approach to adjusting our taxes in 2018, but unfortunately, it fell on deaf ears. Then, the year went by, and Nathan could have just said, “I told you so” and refused to act. It certainly would’ve been justified, but that isn’t Nathan’s style. Instead, he got back to work trying to balance our budget as well as replenish our irresponsibly depleted reserves.
This was a risky decision for him because this year he faces a re-election campaign against those who are likely to bring up the tax increase as an easy talking point against him. I dislike paying taxes as much as anyone, but I am willing to pay a few more dollars each month to know that our county government is not going into debt like the federal government. Being conservative means not going into debt, limiting spending only to essential operations and planning for the future. This is Nathan’s brand of fiscal conservatism. This true conservatism is the Utah way.
In the public debates surrounding the tax increase, I heard some people suggesting we spend away all of our reserves before ever adjusting property taxes. “For what,” they argued, “could these reserves even be used?” It was as though this was perceived as money without a purpose, waiting to be spent on general operations. Well, perhaps we shouldn’t use the term “reserves” and instead think of it as a “rainy day fund” or “emergency fund.” And, it is my belief that we are about to have some “rainy days” ahead of us.
With the county health department doing all it can to control the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, they may very well need to tap into this emergency fund. Imagine the calamity of not being able to respond to this current crisis in which we find ourselves. Imagine your government saying, “We can’t help you. We defunded our emergency fund rather than raising taxes by a few dollars a month for the first time in decades.” I, for one, am glad we don’t have to live through that scenario.
I am grateful that Nathan Ivie had the foresight to plan for the unexpected. I admire Nathan for having the courage to adjust property taxes in the face of a re-election campaign in perhaps the most conservative county in the entire nation. Because of his bold leadership, I am proud to endorse Nathan Ivie for re-election as Utah County Commissioner.
Brad Frost is Mayor of American Fork.