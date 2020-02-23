On Feb. 25, the Lehi City Council will consider a proclamation declaring the city in favor of protecting all human life and declaring Lehi to be a Sanctuary City for the unborn.
If approved, the city will join the growing list of local governments in Utah boldly taking a stand for life. Others include Riverton, Highland, Enterprise and Utah County.
In our nation where 22 states allow abortion on demand up until birth, it is time that we all step forward to protect the rights of unborn babies who are facing greater and greater risk. The numbers are staggering — over 61 million babies throughout the world have been killed through abortion.
In Utah, about 3,000 unborn babies are killed every year through elective abortion. That is roughly eight babies a day whose lives are ended through abortions of convenience.
The proclamation also includes a bold statement declaring the value of the lives of the disabled and the elderly. All human life deserves protection — particularly for those who are vulnerable and cannot speak up to demand protection.
Cities such as Lehi are right to take on this issue. Cities speak for the people. There is a long history of cities, counties and states passing resolutions and proclamations that give voice to the convictions, intentions, and concerns of their citizens.
In recent years, a dozen states, including Utah, have passed resolutions declaring pornography a “public health crisis.” Individual cities and counties in Utah and across the nation have adopted proclamations and resolutions concerning a wide range of issues. City councils can and should pass proclamations and resolutions that reflect the sentiments of its citizens and help guide public actions in relation to their current and future life, liberty and happiness.
City proclamations and resolutions that address the health and safety of their citizens are particularly imperative and appropriate. Abortion affects the health and safety of women, babies and families in our community. Post-abortive women have a 65% higher risk of clinical depression and are at a six times greater risk for suicide. Other risks women face from abortion include hemorrhage, uterine rupture, heart attack, damage to internal organs, breast cancer, future miscarriage, stillbirth in future pregnancies, sterility, infection, blood clots and in some cases, death. For babies involved in abortions, of course, the risk of death is nearly 100%.
By declaring a city to be a Sanctuary for the Unborn, elected officials express commitment of their community to help women avoid the health risks that accompany abortion, expand the awareness and involvement of citizens in supporting pregnant women, and help save the lives of unborn babies who represent the future of the community.
Lehi has the opportunity to join the wave of support that is growing within Utah for all life — particularly the lives of its unborn citizens. These unborn babies hold the potential for the community, rich with promise. Perhaps one of these children will discover a dramatic cure for cancer; perhaps one will be a great artist bringing beauty to the community; or perhaps one child will grow up to be mayor and bring bold initiatives to help improve the city. Who knows what these unborn citizens will do? Their potential is limitless and deserves protection.
Utahns should strongly support this proclamation and urge the City Council of Lehi — and in fact every city in Utah — to stand for the protection of all human life.