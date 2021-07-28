We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected women: The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah reported that from 2019 to 2020 in Utah, jobs held by women declined at a rate more than double that of men, and unemployment rose more for females than males. But what of the women who stayed employed? How have they been affected, especially if they have children?
To better understand the challenges the pandemic presented to women in our state, the Utah Women & Leadership Project conducted an in-depth survey, with several questions focusing on the impact on working mothers. Two prominent themes emerged that I want to focus on here: the struggle to juggle, and guilt.
As the phrase “struggle to juggle” implies, working moms felt they had too many balls in the air. Of caretaker respondents, nearly three-quarters reported difficulty managing both their home and work responsibilities. Because respondents were managing their own work schedule as well as their children’s school schedules, they found they were working whenever they could find time in their schedules; often these were odd hours that sometimes extended late into the night after the kids went to sleep which often meant they were working longer hours than they did before the pandemic.
Eventually the juggling takes a toll. One woman stated, “I felt pulled in so many directions that I was struggling to survive. It was hard to give my all to work all the time and still be a good mother and wife. ... I am more burned out than ever before. If I could afford to quit, I would. The stress is too much, and my body is starting to have issues.”
And when you start to drop balls, there is a natural reaction: guilt. Having had so many additional responsibilities and expectations piled on working parents’ shoulders, it is no surprise mothers felt like they were falling short and failing on both fronts — home and work. This led to women (mentioned by over 30%) to having feelings of guilt.
Meeting everyone’s needs felt impossible to respondents, and in trying to do so, they ignored their own personal needs. One mother explained, “I find myself feeling guilt for not working as much as I should or for working too much and not being as present with my kids.” Another stated, “I worry that I’m not doing enough as a mom to ensure my kids aren’t falling behind in their academic development, but I have an overwhelming load at work every day and I just can’t do it all. I think my fellow executives (all men) have no idea what it’s like to attempt to homeschool four kids while still working productively.” Once again, the toll of unpaid labor, both physical and emotional, tends to fall on women.
As we contemplate our economic recovery from COVID, we need to be mindful of the many ways women have suffered. Based on the findings of this research — with Associate Director Marin Christensen as the lead author —there are important actions that can help with a more equitable recovery for Utah women in the workforce. First, if both parents are in the labor force, we can work toward a more equitable distribution of unpaid care and housework among couples. This could lead to family-friendly policy requests from all employees. And Utah state and local governments can implement policies that support Utah’s mothers and future mothers in terms of childcare, flexible work arrangements, family leave policies, and career relaunching programs. These improvements would ensure that parents can attain the future they choose for themselves and their families.