At the foundation of American citizenship lies the character traits of honesty, trust, courtesy, respect, responsibility, accountability, self-reliance, respect for the law, patriotism and participation as informed citizens in our communities. Proof of such moral character is a requirement for naturalization. Yet, many who are citizens by birth don't take into account what it takes to be a good citizen of the United States.
When George Washington was asked what was most important in this grand experiment of the United States, he said, "Not the election of the first president but the election of its second president. The peaceful transition of power is what will separate this country from every other country in the world."
The peaceful acceptance of election results has been one of the most significant hallmarks of our country and we ask, no, we beg you, to join with us and others who are committed to see this noble tradition continue. We must not allow the noise of factions to lead out in violence. We, the people, must stand up and behave with dignity, respect for the law, and work to make America what we want it to be rather than blame others for the way it is.
On Tuesday, we began to tally the votes for president. Some Americans will have voted to reelect President Trump. Some will have voted for former Vice President Biden. We ask you all to hold in your minds a higher goal, to hold the United States of America in your hearts and to hold it together.
We write as mothers, grandmothers and friends. As a conservative and a moderate centrist, we often disagree politically but, we are both deeply committed to respectful civic and national dialogue, agency of choice, and to loving our neighbors. We believe that means listening and valuing another's perspective.
We have signed a letter from Braver Angels, a citizens' organization committed to reducing the political polarization that has increased in recent years. The letter acknowledges that we may "face a constitutional crisis in which our institutions cannot produce consensus on who is the legitimately elected president," and outlines our commitment to "What We Will Do to Hold America Together." The signatories pledge to "work together across this chasm for solutions grounded in the Constitution and guided by our democratic and non-violent traditions and our sense of shared destiny."
As per the Braver Angels mission, signers of this letter also pledge to speak and act in ways that will help us find and develop understanding with each other as citizens. "We will not demonize or question the decency of Americans who vote differently from us. When we oppose their political views we will say so with vigor, but we won't castigate them as persons."
President Abraham Lincoln, in his first inaugural address, asked Americans to remember the "better angels" of their nature and to remember that they were not enemies, but friends. In his second inaugural address, Lincoln pledged to have "malice toward none, with charity for all ... to bind up the nation's wounds."
We must now do the same. Please go to braverangels.org and sign the letter.
We can find a way forward, together.
-- Shauna K. Palmer, a political conservative, is a lifelong Utahn, who recently relocated to Lexington, Virginia. Glori H. Smith, a political moderate, grew up in Anchorage, Alaska, but has lived in Provo for over 30 years. Both authors are teachers with over 60 combined years in the Provo School District.