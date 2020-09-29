Let’s talk about our social contracts.
There are laws and policies that dictate what we have to wear. Most states, and many cities, including Provo, have decency laws that require adults to wear a certain amount of clothing. Why? Because it protects me when I wear them, and it protects you and makes you feel more comfortable. Many businesses have policies that state, “No shoes, no shirt, no service.” Why? Because it protects the business against liability from injury or discomfort of their customers and employees. There are also many people who adhere to certain dress codes because of religious instruction. Are you one of them?
There are laws and policies about smoking. Why? Because exposure to secondhand smoke is a proven health hazard. How do we know this? Science. Smoking is not illegal, because in a well ventilated area it is of little risk to anyone but the person choosing to smoke. But we cannot take our cigarettes indoors and smoke anywhere we want, because it kills people. There are also many people who adhere to certain health codes because of religious instruction. Are you one of them?
There are laws about wearing seatbelts. Why? Because they save lives. You may not want to wear a seatbelt, because of inconvenience or discomfort, but did you know that in 2017 nearly half of the people who died in car accidents were not wearing seatbelts?
The preamble to our Constitution speaks of providing for the common defense and promoting general welfare. We look to policies that help ensure the greatest quality of life for the most people. We protect our own freedoms when we agree to protect those of others. We agree to abide by those rules that protect one another, while still respecting free choice, when those choices don’t limit the rights of others. Sure, there are some gray areas, but I think most of us would agree that the right to life is one of our most sacred. But it is completely appropriate and well-precedented that governments institute policies to provide for the protection and comfort of the majority of the population.
Now let’s talk about face masks. Evidence shows that masks do provide, somewhat, for the protection of the wearer, but mostly they provide for the protection and comfort of the people around them. And a growing body of research is confirming that when a significant part of the population wears masks, it makes a big difference in reducing the transmission of COVID-19. How do we know this? Science.
Are masks a health hazard? Generally speaking, no. Doctors, nurses and their assistants have worn surgical masks for the last century, sometimes for extremely long hours. Why? Because it protects their patients. There are people who can’t wear masks for a variety of reasons. I am sympathetic to them. But, for most of us there are no medical or mental health barriers to wearing masks. If everyone who could wear a mask wore one, we could assume the best of those who did not.
Frankly, if a large majority of us wore masks, our freedom to interact and return to conducting business would increase much more quickly. How do we know that? Again, science. Researchers have looked at the countries that have more successfully navigated this pandemic than we Americans have, showing that face masks have prevented death and that mandates could have a positive effect on the economy.
In addition to scientists and medical professionals stressing the importance of wearing masks, earlier this year faith leaders appealed to Utahns to wear face masks in order to protect each other and fight the spread of COVID-19. Are you someone who believes that religious leaders give us inspired instruction?
Recently, Provo City passed a relatively lenient mask mandate (which was followed by orders from the governor and Utah County Health Department). While there is evidence that a significant portion of Provoans approved of the measure, there are also plenty who disagree. But there is little in the way of legal precedent to stand on when arguing that it violates the rights of citizens.
I know it’s hard. I know they’re uncomfortable and inconvenient. But, so far, the evidence shows that face masks can make a real difference. If doing it for someone else isn’t enough, do it for yourself. I’m just asking you, kindly. Please wear a mask if you are able.
Molly Cannon Hadfield is an artist and designer, an Encircle Specialist for Mormon Women for Ethical Government, a Provo resident, a mom, and mask wearer.