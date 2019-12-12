I want the U.S. House of Representatives to vote to impeach President Donald Trump, or at least part of me does, but not for the reasons you may be thinking.
I am a conservative, I like the Trump “America First” agenda and think that the impeachment hearings that the House has been holding, just like the Russia collusion story, is a hoax.
The part of me that doesn’t want the House to impeach is financial, as I see this as a purely partisan adventure the House Democrats are on and a waste of our tax-paid dollars.
The hearings up to this point have not been free. The Mueller probe, which lasted over two years, cost the U.S. taxpayers about $30 million. We haven’t been told how much Speaker Pelosi and chair of the Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff have spent, but it has not been cheap.
A more protracted and extensive impeachment in the Judiciary Committee chaired by Rep. Jerry Nadler leading up to the vote to impeach will also cost us millions of dollars. That is my hesitation, but it is outweighed by my desire to get to the bottom of this whole experiment in Trump derangement syndrome.
In my real life day-time job, I interact with lawyers, accountants and auditors all the time; they do a good service most of the time of letting us know how we’re doing and the boundaries by which we can operate. When I was the executive for my city, we used auditors every year and they have a strategy when completing their work. They sample various aspects of a business, or government entity, in areas that could hurt us if our procedures are not being adhered to.
If they see some smoke somewhere, they dig deeper to see if there is some fire there as well. I think reasonable people can differ on whether there is some “real” smoke in President Trump’s administration. Obviously the House Democrats see not only smoke but a raging fire. The president’s supporters do not see smoke or fire, but rather a fog machine creating smoke.
It is for this reason and the good of the country that I begrudgingly want the House Democrats to vote to impeach the president so that the process moves to the U.S. Senate, where the real action begins. This is where the trial to remove the president from office takes place. In the past three instances of impeachment in our country, Presidents Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson were impeached in the House but acquitted in the Senate.
In President Richard Nixon’s era, there were hearings but Nixon resigned before being impeached, as he saw the writing on the wall and realized even his own party would not support his shenanigans. Most importantly, and why I support the House voting to impeach the president, is because it looks like the hearings and inquiry held so far are not in accordance with due process and fairness that most Americans believe in.
I know that the impeachment inquiry is not a legal proceeding; rather, a political one. But that does not mean that anyone, including a sitting president, should not be afforded due process, which is the hallmark of our judicial system.
In a Senate trial, President Trump could have his own legal team present which has not been allowed. They can question witnesses and object to legal assertions. None of these basic rights have been allowed the president so far.
Maybe the biggest reason I want a Senate trial is because I think it will shine daylight on aspects of the president’s administration that have been thwarted because career bureaucrats have objected to his policies.
All the witness testimony so far in the House’s impeachment inquiry has relied on hearsay, or their feelings or impressions of the president. These issues seem more like human resource questions rather than an attempt to take down a president.
Policy issues should be resolved at the ballot box, not an impeachment hearing which should only be used in cases of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
The reason you should care about this locally is that I see policy differences all the time between the legislative body and the executive body in our local cities, but also the state offices.
The local mayors usually take the brunt of the displeasure from the city council when powers are stripped from the mayor in order to punish him or her for policy differences. This is completely wrong, and the mayors should take back powers that have been taken away by errant city councils.
In Washington, D.C., the legislative branch has ceded far too much power to the executive branch, but that is not the case in Utah. If a city council member has a policy disagreement with the mayor, then state it and run against him or her next time.
Administrative responsibilities given to the executive should stay there and always let the voters decide if they like or dislike the policies of a sitting mayor.