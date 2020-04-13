In early April of 1980, I was preparing myself to move to Japan as a missionary for my church to serve others and go about doing good, but in Washington, D.C., President Carter’s administration was engaged in trying to capture by statute profits that oil companies would make as a result of the OPEC oil embargo.
The oil embargo had forced oil prices higher and therefore gas prices much higher, this windfall tax directed at US oil companies may have been well intended by the administration but in my opinion entirely outside the scope of what the government should ever be doing.
I had some similar thoughts recently as I reviewed the Utah legislative session just completed a month or so ago. I do believe that most elected officials do believe they are trying to help their constituents but often we would be better served if they did nothing as opposed to something which almost always has unintended consequences that make the cure or solution worse than the problem.
There are two bills I was watching that did not get passed and for that, I am grateful that the system worked. Full disclosure, I know the representatives that proffered these bill and I like both of them very much and think they are good representatives.
The problem with government sometimes is that even good representatives convince themselves to do something that if someone else was sponsoring the bill, they would probably oppose it. One of the bills that I am referring to is House Bill 217, this was a bill that would give Utah voters the ability to recall a U.S. senator who is elected for six-year terms if they voters became unhappy with a currently serving U.S. senator.
This bill got a lot of attention not just locally but nationally as many Utah voters are conflicted about our current junior Sen. Mitt Romney. In fairness, this bill was being discussed before Sen. Romney’s actions during the President’s impeachment fiasco that upset many conservatives in the state but nationally as well.
I am not a fan of Sen. Romney even though I voted for him and would vote for him again if he were the candidate when he is up for election again. I don’t need him to be my moral compass as he seems to want to play that role for Utah voters. He holds a position in a legislative body whose function is to make laws and provide oversight when necessary.
Having said that, the senator was elected for six years and unless he chooses to resign or does something illegal, elections have consequences and his actions even if I don’t like them are the consequences of electing him just like President Trump’s tweets are the same for electing him. Our recourse is to vote differently next time if we so choose.
The other bill that fortunately did not pass either was House Bill 257, this bill is near and dear to Utah County voter’s hearts as it would force Utah County to change its form of government. As you know I have publicly endorsed the idea of changing our form of county government, I don’t like the expanded form of government that has been put forth by the recommending body because I think it increases government more than I would like.
Having said that, the voter’s right to choose trumps a well-intended statute, we as the voters should be given the right to choose if we want a different form of government, a new form of government should not be forced on us even if it is the type of government we would normally endorse. To be clear on this, I don’t think Utah should do as California is doing by trying to legislate by initiative. We have a representative form of government in our constitutional republic.
Even if a democracy where everyone votes on every piece of legislation sounds good to some, it is unworkable and our country’s founding fathers recognized this and in the constitution allowed for a democracy utilizing representational government where people act for us.
Our job if you choose to accept it, is to seriously vet and then vote for people we want to represent us. If you become disappointed in them, then speak out against them and vote differently or maybe even run yourself against them.