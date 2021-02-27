I apologize up front for missing some time from my column. Some of you may be cheering, but my mother is waiting for this one. I will explain later in this missive why the delay, and hope you like the reason.
Over the last year, maybe like many of you, while we are quarantining or following shelter-in-place orders, I have taken up binge-watching. If you’re not familiar with this term, it means watching seasons of your favorite shows on streaming services such as Netflix, Prime or Disney+. Mrs. Gygi and I watched a show on Disney’s streaming service called “The Mandolorian” and we loved it, particularly a feisty and tough character named Cara Dune played by actress Gina Carano. Miss Carano is very popular and seemed to have a great future ahead of her.
Carano, however, ran afoul with the social media progressive mob that wants to “cancel” anyone who they disagree with — which, 99% of the time, is conservatives. Carano, who is fairly active on Twitter, made the “mistake” of tweeting about wanting to go back to church, and various politically neutral-to-conservative tweets. The mob was incensed and set about trying to put pressure on Disney to fire her.
The interesting thing is that the producers reportedly were considering spinning off a show starring Carano from “The Mandolorian” because she is that popular. The final straw was when she posted a picture of a Jewish woman in the 1940s being chased down a street in her undergarments and beaten by a mob. Carano posted these words: “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”
The mob could not stand for this and Disney caved, firing her from “The Mandalorian.” The agency that represented her also fired her as a client. The interesting side story is that her co-star Pedro Pascal, who is also active on Twitter and posted an equally inflammatory picture, if not more so, of Jewish children in a concentration camp alongside some modern-day children captured at the border in a cage. Both pictures can be seen as insensitive to horrific, depending on your point of view. The difference between the two actors is that Pascal is loved by the media and the mob because his views are liberal. He has not been fired nor seemingly in jeopardy of losing his job. In fact, he is lionized by the mob for being a liberal icon.
My friends, this is hardly the only example. The world is upside down, right is wrong, wrong is right and your career, reputation and life can be ruined if you say or do the wrong thing if deemed so by the mob. If your views lean to right like mine do, this is not a good time to be an American. The mob controls not just Hollywood, but also the entertainment and mainstream news media, union bosses and higher education institutions.
If you don’t believe me, compare the following two similar situations. The attack on the Capitol in D.C. on January the 6th was horrific and should be — and was — roundly condemned by conservatives, Republicans, progressive and Democrats. No one thinks this should have happened.
Now look at all of the rioting and looting of cities, private businesses and attacks on our fellow Americans by Marxist-trained Antifa members and Black Lives Matter activists. Both organizations are offshoots of the Democratic party, but leaders of the Democratic party and their handlers in the media looked the other way or encouraged it. Our current vice president, Kamala Harris, even supported the Minnesota Freedom Fund that bailed rioters out of jail so that they could go back out and riot some more.
There are two different Americas right now, the one for Democrats and those powerfully well connected, and the other America for the rest of us. The public square should be a place where we can go to debate ideas, good ones and bad ones. That square right now features social media sites like Twitter, Facebook and Google. Conservative views are often not welcome on those platforms.
I am going to do my level best with my platform to speak out against this upside-down world we currently have, but I need your help. In my beginning paragraph of this column, I mentioned I had been up to something, and here it is. I have a political action committee called “Utah First” which will support conservative politicians that truly are looking out for the best interests of Utahns. I am not running for anything, but please reach out to me if you want to help with the PAC.