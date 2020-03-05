I have three young children ages 12 to 18, so take what I say about their communication devices as it is intended: biased. When I speak with the parents of children who hang out with my kids they share the same frustrations that I feel.
We think our children spend far too much time on devices, and we sometimes wish we had never given them the devices in the first place. We worry about our children’s ability to have a real person-to-person conversation or relationships not based on a technology device in part or in whole. The genie is out of the bottle so I am trying to find the best way to encourage my children to use their time on devices wisely and at appropriate times.
If your children are like mine, they cannot imagine a world without devices; they have to snap with friends every day and DM or direct message with Instagram or they feel out of touch with the world. The teenagers of today seem to communicate in ways that we who are a little older sometimes can’t fathom. For instance, when I drove my daughter to a friend’s house, I was surprised that it seemed unheard of, perhaps even rude to go to the door to let the friend know that we were there to pick her up.
As I said, this is not going to change so some understanding from both youth and parents or teachers is necessary. I want to applaud the Alpine School District Board of Education for recently having discussions about revamping their electronics policy. The district already has a policy (#5250) that allows schools to prohibit the use of a student’s personal device during class time regardless of whether the device is being used to send or receive messages. The policy also prohibits the device to be used for bullying purposes at school or at school-related activities.
I like the district’s policy #5250 and hope it is used often, but the new and updated language gives more power to the school to construct a policy that allows for some give and take on both the district’s and student’s sides. The new language could require a parent meeting before a device is taken away from a student and it also carves out health care exceptions. For instance, students that need to monitor their blood sugar level with their device would be able to do so without asking permission, I surmise.
When I was an elected official, I constantly worried about the unintended consequences of a statute or a policy because they usually were worse than the new policy or the lack of action on creating a new policy. It is in this vein that I worry about the unintended consequences of this new policy. Will students who already flaunt the old policy become emboldened to try and game the system by inventing made-up illnesses in order to use the phone?
I do have a suggestion which came from my 16-year-old daughter: she said that if the new policy discourages or alleviates the need for a student to ask the teacher permission to access a device, it takes away a knowledge that the teacher may need to better help a student learn under perhaps difficult circumstances. My advice which comes from me to the board is to not be afraid to tweak the policy if unintended consequences show up.
Finally, let me say that I am so impressed and awed by so many of our teachers and district administrators for not just their dedication but creativity in trying to solve problems that occur in the process of teaching our children. I enjoy teaching in my day job and have done more than my share of public speaking but I readily admit that I would fail miserably at teaching in a public or private school. I am not sure I would have the creativity and ability to prepare and teach a lesson every day. My hat is off to our teachers and administrators.