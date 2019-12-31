For many of us, the New Year brings an opportunity to reflect on the past year’s events, what went right and what went wrong. For some, the things that went wrong are treated like Mark Twain’s cat that sat on a hot stove, who will now not go near any stove as he assumes every stove is hot.
Sometimes I do this, but more often than not, I try to figure out what went wrong and why “sitting on the hot stove” again just might be the right thing to do if you analyze effectively and course correct to now make it a good event in our lives.
Things that went right in the previous year should also be analyzed, maybe it was a well-made choice but it could also be dumb luck that fell in your favor. I go back and forth in setting resolutions for the New Year as it can set you on a good path but you should constantly be looking at decisions in your life and not necessarily wait until the new year to begin a new.
I watched a recent event by two of Utah County’s commissioners and came away very disappointed in their actions. At the early December commission meeting, one day before the commission was to finalize it’s 2020 budget, Commissioner Nathan Ivie made a motion to remove Commissioner Bill Lee as commission chair and replace him with Commissioner Tanner Ainge and make Ivie the vice-chair. The new commission chair is always selected at the beginning of the year so they were less than a month away from the normal change taking place.
Both Ivie and Ainge voted for the change and Lee voted in opposition as you would expect. Ivie and Ainge gave shallow excuses for making the change, citing differences of opinion on the budget and to Lee’s opposition to the change in government. My friends, as you know I have been critical of Bill Lee when I believed his actions were sneaky or motivated by a desire to accumulate power, but what Ivie and Ainge did was completely wrong.
Elections, or the choosing of a commission chair, have consequences and should stand until another election is held where the voters can make their choice as to who should represent them. Ivie and Ainge’s actions remind me of the impeachment process in Washington, D.C. right now. The two commissioner’s power play just like the Democrat’s impeachment hearings and three-year “resistance.” It seems petty and petulant.
If Ivie and Ainge don’t like what Lee says or how he thinks, then speak out against it and support someone else to run against him next time but don’t throw a temper tantrum three weeks before a new chair is scheduled to be chosen.
This is precisely why we need a new form of government for Utah County. All it takes is two members to decide the policy or fate for over 600,000 people. I received an email recently from a group called “Strengthen Utah County” of which Commissioner Lee is a founding member. This group is asking for our support in creating a new form of government that consists of five commissioners, not three.
This group’s petition is in opposition to “the Utah County Good Governance Board” and their recommendation to change the form of government to a seven-member council and full-time mayor.
Both groups are right and wrong, and they should analyze their positions and merge them into a better form of government for our growing county. We do need more commissioners but we also need a mayor to represent the executive branch of government.
Commissioner Lee’s wing of the Republican party is resistant to the executive branch addition because they believe that Congress in DC has ceded far too much power to the executive branch and they are right. However, Utah particularly on the local level, the legislative bodies have ceded too much power from the executive in response to what Congress has done.
Commissioner Lee’s group is also right in fearing that Utah County will necessarily, under a full-time mayor, grow the county government like Salt Lake County has and blow up the budget. These are legitimate concerns but Utah County is not Salt Lake County that leans to the left and likes more government. We tend to view governance more from a center-right perspective.
I believe Utah County would be much better served by a five-member council working ½ time and a full-time mayor. This would allow the better and smarter functioning of a county government and not blow up the budget. Unlike Mark Twain’s cat who will never reanalyze his position to approach a stove for fear it is hot, the Utah County Good Governance Board and the Strengthen Utah County group should sit down and merge their ideas into one better and smarter idea that takes the best of both ideas.