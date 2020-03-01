My wife and I own a minivan.
I know they get a bad wrap from my fellow millennial parents, but my generation is dead wrong on this issue. Minivans are the best.
They’re large, roomy and the sliding doors make it easier to get kids in and out of the car. Not only that, but some overeager child can’t bang the crap out of a nearby car by swinging a sliding door open.
That alone is going to pay dividends into the future.
They have reasonably good gas mileage, a decent speaker to listen to all of your old rap music with, and in my van’s case, pretty decent get-up-and-go.
Every young parent I know can take their crossovers and SUVs and stick them in the diaper pail.
I unabashedly and unironically love our minivan.
This is why it was so devastating when a month ago, after one of Utah’s big snows, a teenage boy T-boned my van.
I was sitting at a red light waiting to turn left. He was turning right onto the road I was on. Of course, he was going too fast, crossed into oncoming traffic, and came to a stop thanks to the driver’s side of my van.
Luckily nobody got hurt.
But my van got messed up.
Two weeks later my wife and I go on vacation. The kids get to stay at home with grandma because what else are grandmas for? Unfortunately, when we left, both kids had coughs, and while we were gone, one of our kids got a lot worse.
Our youngest started getting cranky. He wouldn’t sleep. He wouldn’t eat. Everything was terrible. A few days into our vacation, my mom reports late one night that he started retracting.
If you don’t know what that is, Google it.
So the mother-in-law came over to watch our oldest, who was sleeping, and my mom threw my youngest into the car to take him into the hospital. She threw the car in reverse, headed down the driveway, and smacked into my mother-in-law’s car which was parked on the other side of the road.
The youngest’s sickness made watching our kids more stressful than any of us realized at first, and while anxiously worrying about losing a grandchild, she neither looked behind her while backing up or at the rear camera screen on the dashboard.
Within a couple of weeks, my wonderful van was involved in two crashes where neither my wife and I were remotely at fault.
We weren’t even in the state for one of them.
I’ve been thinking about these two incidents a lot recently. Part of the reason why is because every time I hop in the van now, I hear the wind blowing by as if my door is open. And that reminds me of the damage. And part of the reason is that we finally got all of the appointments set up to get the repairs done.
But this is what I think about the most.
The first crash I was ever in was work-related. I was in a work car and the steering went out. I was on the freeway making a delivery during what should have been my lunch break, and because I couldn’t control where the car was going, I went careening into the concrete median.
That was followed by two surgeries, three metal plates, 30 something nails, a week in the hospital, a month in rehab, months of outpatient therapy and an elbow that hurts to put on a hard surface but tells me when a storm is coming.
Needless to say, when the kid hit my car I was irate and said some things before getting out of the car that I’m glad my youngest can’t repeat.
But when I got out of the car, I made my best attempt to be as polite and courteous as possible despite the memories that hit conjured up and the falling snow that I was severely underdressed for.
While we were taking photos and exchanging information, I only made one sarcastic comment. When I asked for his license, insurance and registration, he didn’t know which papers in his car were the ones he was looking for, and asked me if the paper he had was the registration, to which I responded, “I don’t know, does it say registration on it?”
I haven’t even ribbed my mom much about hitting my mother-in-law’s van with my car.
It’s a low bar, I know, but in today’s climate where we get mad at presidents for wearing tan suits and a dumb tweet can get you fired, it feels good passing it.
I don’t know what’s going on in that kid’s life. Maybe his parents are going through a divorce or he’s having a hard time with friends. Although I was pissed, taking my anger out on the kid wouldn’t have helped my van.
The same goes for my mom. And I at least had some insight on why she was distracted.
None of us has to be perfectly understanding of one another. Sarcasm and rude comments will always come out eventually. But I think we’d all be better off if we did our swearing in the proverbial car or hotel room, and try to be polite and understanding the minute we leave our vehicle or get on the phone to call home.
Wouldn’t that make things just a little bit better?