Brigham Young University decided to edit the text in its Honor Code a few weeks ago. The edits were related to issues surrounding “homosexual behavior,” which was originally banned at BYU.
After the text had been removed, a great number of people decided to call the Honor Code Office and ask what that change meant. Many of those people, including people who I know and trust, said that they were told it meant that the church’s sexual purity standards were going to be applied evenly for the entire student body.
Meaning if straight students were allowed to date, LGBT students would be allowed to date. If straight students could kiss, then LGBT students could kiss. Nobody is allowed to enter a same-sex marriage so marriage is still off the table for LGBT students, but overall it seemed like BYU took a huge, and frankly, radical, step forward on how they treat the issue of chastity.
Of course, you have the people who wrap their homophobia in religion come out of the woodwork claiming that the church-owned university was now an apostate organization joining ranks with the rest of the residents living in the great and spacious building, but I think on the whole a lot of people were surprised. If not pleasantly surprised.
BYU received praise from a lot of corners of both the Latter-day Saint and non-Latter-day Saint world which normally criticize it.
The church is still right of most Universities on the LGBT issue, but this move seemed to strike more of a balance than the previous policy of holding students to different sexual purity standards compared to the old rules.
But it’s worth noting that while BYU received all of this praise, and many LGBT students felt as if they finally belonged on campus, BYU didn’t actually say anything publicly.
Weeks later, the news settled, people seemed to have largely accepted the new norm, and then BYU issued a statement.
In a statement issued on March 4th, Elder Paul V. Johnson of the Church Educational System Commissioner’s Office issued a statement on the issue.
In his statement, Elder Johnson says that the change in wording has lead to some misinterpretations. He said that there has always been more to living Christ’s standard of chastity than refraining from sex outside of marriage. And that marriage between a man and a woman is still central to God’s plan.
But the kicker was the clarification which has contradicted every student’s report that I have seen of their conversations with the Honor Code Office, including those against the language change.
“Same-sex romantic behavior cannot lead to eternal marriage and is therefore not compatible with the principles included in the Honor Code,” wrote Elder Johnson.
In this one line, the Church did three things. First, they negated every good thing that was said about BYU in recent weeks. Second, they told students and congregants alike that there’s more to being faithful to the commandments outside of what’s explicitly written. And third, that same-sex dating, or as they called it, “romantic behavior” cannot lead to eternal marriage and that’s why it will be prohibited.
The first two points aren’t all that surprising. Latter-day Saints are great at adding extra rules to their faith where they’re not stated. And the Church and BYU are always great at letting people down. Just watch BYU play football for a season if you don’t believe me.
But this third point is more interesting to me.
It’s interesting for two reasons.
First, when students took to social media or the press to report their conversations with the Honor Code Office, a common theme was that LGBT students still could not date to get married. So, if they wanted to date, they couldn’t talk about getting married after BYU because that would make the “after BYU” part happen sooner than they wanted.
Unless we’re saying all things that don’t lead to eternal marriage are now banned from BYU, it seems like dating without the intention of marriage should still be on the table, no?
This leads me to my next point.
Lots of things are allowed at BYU that don’t lead to eternal marriage.
Football doesn’t lead to eternal marriage. Snowboarding doesn’t lead to eternal marriage. Chocolate covered cinnamon bears don’t lead to eternal marriage. The Honor Code Office doesn’t lead to eternal marriage.
BYU’s infamous NICMO, which stands for non-committal make-out session, does not lead to eternal marriage. The very name itself states that it’s an anti-eternal marriage act.
We could also add majoring in engineering, watching a movie, going to the Tuesday devotional, participating in BYUSA and most other things to the list of things that don’t lead to eternal marriage.
The point is that this is a poor argument and this letter is weeks too late to be helpful.
Yet this is a common theme at BYU, doing too little too late, and not caring because it only affects a minority of people who didn’t feel wanted in the first place.
The Church’s rules on chastity are what they are. BYU is going to continue flubbing their PR because their sales team are parents who work for free. And nothing will change until some bottom-up revelation applies some pressure.
Until then, we can only comfort those who were hurt by this decision, and maybe, offer to write a letter of recommendation for those looking to transfer somewhere else.