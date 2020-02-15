Earlier this year, my full-time gig put on a major contest.
Whoever came up with the coolest, successful marketing campaign for a client would go to Hawaii.
I won’t bore you with the details of our campaign, but I will tell you that we won the contest.
So here I am, sitting in my hotel, ignoring my sunburnt feet, thinking about Utah.
I really like this state, but I wouldn’t want to move here. The humidity and lower elevation make it so easy to breathe that I feel like a God among men, but you just can’t escape the heat.
And if you think the roads are bad in Utah, I dare you to hop in a car here.
No place is perfect. Not even Hawaii.
That being said, I’ve noticed a couple of things about Hawaii that I think we could really take to heart in Utah.
First, there’s a lot of national pride, particularly for the military.
This shouldn’t be very surprising. There’s a massive military presence here on the islands as it’s in many ways our western border. It’s also home to Pearl Harbor. And lastly, a lot of the families living in nearby territories send a lot of their boys to enlist.
Second, there’s an insane amount of state pride.
I don’t quite know how they do it but Hawaii is somehow just as Hawaiian as it is American.
Although you see lots of American flags down here, you also see a lot of state flags as well.
Everyone wears shirts with the state’s name on it and state symbols are emblazoned on everything. That even seems to be true in non-touristy areas.
Third, celebrating indigenous culture is important here.
Something I didn’t notice the last time I visited was the Hawaii National Flag. A lot of people fly this third flag, which was the flag of the Hawaiian Kingdom that ruled these islands before America took over.
The aloha culture here reminds me of Costa Rica’s Pura Vida culture or the Lion King’s mantra, Hakuna Matata.
It’s cool seeing how everything from street names to flags to artwork represent that history while the state is still incredibly American.
Fourth, they don’t seem to be super strict gatekeepers about who gets to be part of Hawaiian culture.
From what I’ve seen, and I admittedly haven’t seen that much, it seems like Hawaiians (both state residents and natives) enjoy sharing their culture. From what I’ve seen, it seems like those who are part of that native culture love seeing other people practice it and those who were not born in it, but live it to some degree, do their best to give it the respect it deserves.
And that’s how it should be in the melting pot.
We should share our traditions with others, adopt new traditions that speak to us, and respect the traditions of others properly.
So how do we apply these characteristics to our state?
First, we’ve got the star-spangly part down already. Almost to a fault.
The pioneers were not in love with the United States but we’ve lost that bit of pioneer culture at some point.
Nonetheless, as long as we’re avoiding nationalistic tendencies, there’s nothing wrong with displays of patriotism.
Second, supporting local businesses and celebrating local history can continue to boost our state pride.
I hope that Utahns can continue to make the effort to support other Utahns. There are so many great local businesses that deserve your business so much more than the chains and big box stores do.
Also, participating in local celebrations such as parades and festivals is always a worthwhile activity.
Third, we should make more efforts to respect the native populations who lived in Utah before Americans came rolling in.
I know nobody wants to talk about it, but the indigenous people of America were done dirty. That’s a fact. I wish we could figure out ways to pay homage to the people who lived here before the pioneers got here.
Certain rugby teams perform haka to pay homage to the native peoples who play on those teams. Hawaii has native iconography all over the state. You can’t tell me we couldn’t do something similar in Utah.
That doesn’t mean we have to ignore or sacrifice celebrating our pioneer heritage though.
Oftentimes, giving people a seat at the table feels like losing your seat. It doesn’t have to be that way though. We should be able to recognize the important contributions the pioneers made while also acknowledging their faults just like how we should be able to love where we live while recognizing it has its problems.
It’s not a zero-sum game.
Fourth, we should focus on making a culture that makes people better, not different.
I like when President Hinckley of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints talked about the truth found in all religions.
“We say to the people, in effect, you bring with you all the good that you have, and then let us see if we can add to it,” said President Hinckley. “That is the spirit of this work.”
In my mind, this is the heart of Latter-day Saint culture. Or at least it should be.
It should also be the heart of Utah culture.
Bring the good you have, and let’s see what we can add to it.
Hopefully, we Utahns can find ways to improve our state culture so we can be the tide that lifts all boats despite being a desert state and not an island one.