We’re wrapping up what’s for many the second week of quarantine.
Filings for unemployment have recently gone through the roof, medical workers are working overtime to help sick Americans in certain corners of the world, it’s still difficult to restock on cleaning supplies, and every time you leave the house it almost feels like you’re going on a supply run in a zombie movie, even if you’re just going to Taco Bell.
Like I’ve said before, this is the lamest apocalypse ever.
That being said, there are still plenty of lessons to learn from this experience.
Here are just some of the lessons I’ve learned:
First, I’ve been practicing this social distancing for a lot longer than I realized.
I work mostly from home. I normally go to the office twice a week. There are team meetings one day and client meetings the other day. Aside from that, I sit at a desk at home while my youngest crawls around gumming on a nearby toy.
There have been some small changes in my life, those meetings are now 100% digital for example, but essentially my personal life is pretty close to the same.
I think this applies to a lot of people to a degree.
How many of us, instead of socializing with friends, spend most of our time watching Netflix shows? How many of us went out of our way to socialize with others? How many of us look like we have an unofficial “stay 6 feet away or more” policy when we leave the house?
This isn’t the case for everyone. Those who have been fired are living a wildly different reality than they were a couple of weeks ago. But I think a lot of us are doing what we’d normally do, except now it doesn’t feel like a choice.
And when the choice element is taken away, we feel it.
Second, some people will never stop surprising you with how amazing they are.
The people who have stepped up to help support local businesses are just inspirational. The neighbors who have been sharing what they have with one another when someone can’t find something at the store is aspirational. The local businesses which have stepped up to the plate and given in a time when they need to receive is humbling.
I’m convinced that some people are better than we’ll ever understand and times like these will always bring out the best in some.
It’s these people who will keep society from falling apart.
Third, on the other hand, some people will never stop surprising you with how awful they can be.
Even though there are good people who will keep the world from falling apart, the reason why the world is at risk of falling is that some people just can’t get their crap together.
There’s still a need in my town to report when people find that a given store has stocked up on toilet paper. Cleaning supplies are difficult to find sometimes.
And some people, no matter the evidence to the contrary, are set on doing the opposite of what they should do to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.
Whether it’s the social media influencer who’s licking toilets to prove the COVID-19 is a poor person’s disease or the Gen Z kid on spring break or the lieutenant governor from Texas who says he’d be willing to work with grandparents wanting to take a proverbial knee for the team so the economy wouldn’t collapse, people are our own worst enemies.
Fourth, our greatest strengths are sometimes our weaknesses.
The most star spangly characteristic any American can have is a sense of independence and self-determination. It’s what helped build the car industry, it’s what inspired us to cross the plains, and it’s what got us to throw our tea in the harbor.
But that independent spirit needs to be tempered by a sense of community.
We landed on the moon because we were moved by JFK’s vision, we got through WWII because we sacrificed our own needs to aid in the war effort, we eliminated polio because we trusted scientific experts and Elvis, and we helped pick one another from the ashes after 9/11 because we realized that we needed to come together.
I don’t think that the “one” is less important than the “whole,” but I think the one needs to recognize that whole is worth sacrificing for sometimes because the whole is the one’s friends, neighbors and family.
Fifth, we need experts to survive.
We live in a capitalist society and capitalism requires trade. Trade requires specialization and specialization requires a degree of expertise. And expertise requires a degree of social trust and legal regulations.
We need to be able to trust in the expertise of others, to make it in a nonagrarian society.
I need to trust that the mechanics who worked on my car know what they’re doing. My clients need to trust I can help them with their content needs. And we need to trust that the CDC might have an idea for what we should do during a pandemic.
Trust can be betrayed, but without it, everything else collapses eventually.
Sixth, the pandemic won’t produce permanent miracles.
It seems that some people think we’re either going to come out of this pandemic as a stronger, better people while others think this is the beginning of our dystopian future.
But in reality, it’ll be a mixed bag like everything else. Some people will do what they’re supposed to and get sick and die anyway, some people will ignore the advice coming from the CDC and will never get sick, and most of us will be somewhere in the middle.
Some of us will come out of this better and others will come out worse.
Here’s hoping that you and I will come out of all of this better for it.