My wife and I, generally speaking, have complementary personalities. We have similar aesthetics, similar beliefs and even similar tastes.
So deciding how we want to decorate the house, if we want to go to church that Sunday and what movie to go and see are all pretty easy questions to answer. Which is nice.
But one way in which we’re relatively different from one another is our proclivity toward socialization.
She gets a lot out of talking with her coworkers, attending church functions and having girl’s nights, whereas I can’t think of anything better than watching a movie or going on a long walk by myself with my headphones on.
I’ve been taking advantage of the long walks at night, mind you.
The quarantine has driven her crazy because there are lots of people she’s used to seeing and talking to on a regular basis, whereas it’s driving me crazy because it’s hard to get any sort of legitimate alone time.
So we’re both looking forward to the end of self-isolation for fairly different reasons.
I’m sure, those of us who are able to, or choose to, self-quarantine are all feeling a little crazy right now. It’s reasonable to feel that way. It’s one thing to stay home most of the time because you choose to, but it’s another thing to do it because you have to.
Being an extrovert or an introvert doesn’t change that much.
So if you’re feeling a little trapped at the moment, it may be worth coming up with a list of things you’ll do when all of this is over with. At least that way, you’ll have something to look forward to.
Here are some of the things on my list:
First, go see a movie. Treat yourself and see a movie on the big screen. Get a big bucket of popcorn, a drink and a hot pretzel, and see something. It doesn’t really matter what you see.
At this point, I’d be willing to watch “Trolls 2” if I had to.
The point is to go out and watch something in a big, dark room with a lot of other people.
You can even do it alone. I know some people think it’s weird to go to a movie alone, but I do it from time to time and couldn’t be happier doing it.
Second, go out to eat. Takeout is great for supporting local businesses, but after this is over, we need to collectively hit up every restaurant and enjoy some ambiance.
And while you’re at it, be sure to get some dessert.
Third, attend your next public city council meeting.
Is it about the city’s up-and-coming chicken ordinance? Go to it. Is it about improving public infrastructure? Go to it. Is it about a brewpub? Go to that.
The point is to get out, participate and learn something new about your local government. After everything’s said and done, any city council meeting will probably be exciting compared to what we’re all currently doing.
Fourth, get outside. It’s weird because we can all currently go outside now. For all the complaining there is, the governor seems to refuse to make anything mandatory. So you can still go out and about if you want. Nonetheless, it can be a bad idea to go to popular outdoor locales knowing that it’s drawing a crowd.
But I think we could all use a day at Bridal Veil or elsewhere after this.
Besides, the air seems so much better now than it normally does, and we should make a point of enjoying that as much as we can.
Fifth, make the most out of your babysitter.
There’s a lot of people who have been on their own during this quarantine.
My mom is one of those people.
All she wants to do is see her grandkids, but she can’t because we’re all doing our best not to catch the ‘Rona.
She probably won’t care much to see me, but I know she wants to see her grandkids more than anything else in the world right now. So my plan is to invite her over to watch the kids, order them a pizza, and leave the house faster than BYU loses a winning lead in football.
She’ll be as happy as a clam to see her grandkids, and I’ll be happy to be rid of them for a few hours.
Everybody wins.
Not everyone has grandparents that live nearby, but it might be worth asking around to see if you can find someone who lost their job during all of this if they need a few bucks. Pay them generously, order them dinner, make it worth their time and effort.
Heck, depending on how long it takes grandma to say enough is enough, I might have to put together a list of sitters who could use the cash, too.
I really want a break from my kids.
The point is, people are still going to need a lot of help after this; paying someone generously to watch your kids can give you the break you need while giving them a little extra cash to buy their own dinner a day later.
The seventh and final thing is to volunteer. Whether it’s for a day, an hour, or a new regular part of your weekly schedule, find a way to help people out who are struggling. Person-to-person contact is important and person-to-person service is important too.
Hopefully, when this is all said and done, we can all go out, say hi to our neighbors, and participate in our communities once again. Things won’t go back to normal all at once, but they will eventually.
For now, all we can do is stay home when possible, plan for when this all ends, and think of a way to maximize our enjoyment while maximizing the good we’re doing for others.