My family and I have lived in Saratoga Springs for a few months.
And like a lot of changes, it’s not really a good one or a bad one.
It’s just different.
We love having the extra space, we’re happy about the school district our kids are in now, and my commutes have shortened significantly. But we miss our Provo friends, we miss the local restaurants downtown and we miss that sense of community we experienced in Provo.
As I said, it’s not better or worse, it’s just different.
One thing I’m very grateful for though, is that there are at least a handful of neighbors who are interested in making our fairly new neighborhood into a community than a simple collection of houses.
I firmly believe that the strength of a neighborhood depends on the relationship its neighbors have with one another.
And that relationship can get stronger as we make a place for each other.
In fact, placemaking is already a term that’s used by folks interested in strengthening neighborhoods. Placemaking usually involves any action that makes public spaces accessible and fosters community among the people in that space. Bike lanes, walkable cities, and public art installations are all examples of placemaking.
That being said, I wanted to share some examples of placemaking that all of us could do.
After all, not everyone has a space that affords them the opportunity to paint a mural.
First, participate in silly community rituals.
The first time I heard of “booing” a house was sometime in late elementary school or early middle school. It’s something you do around Halloween. You make some treats, print off a picture of a ghost and the booing instructions and you essentially ding-dong ditch a random neighbor sometime in the evening.
A successful boo means you didn’t get caught.
Then the neighbor who you booed, tapes up the image of the ghost in a front window to show their neighbors that they’ve been booed. They make copies of the ghost and instructions as well as treats for 3 other people.
Eventually, the whole neighborhood gets booed.
Annual rituals like these may seem silly, maybe dumb even, but they play an important role in community building.
Second, go to events.
Community events take a lot of work to set up. Whether it’s something as complex as a town festival or something as simple as a neighborhood Chinese New Year party, hosting is tough.
They’re also a great way to make a place for other people to feel like they belong.
Whether your neighbor is throwing an open party or you know your town is hosting a festival, try and make an effort to go. And so something that contributes to the fun. Try to find a way to make the event worth the effort.
One-off events become community traditions when everyone participates.
Third, set up a little free library.
I know of a couple of these in Utah Valley. You might have even seen one.
The concept is simple, stick a post in the dirt at the front of your driveway. On that post, you put a little free library which looks like the cross between an elaborate mailbox and birdhouse with doors. You put a bunch of cheap or used books in your little free library, and anyone can take a book for free, so long as they leave one in its place.
At that point, it’s a matter of cleaning and curation.
Fourth, start stooping.
One thing I noticed, is people who sit on their front porches know their neighbors a lot better than people who stay inside all day.
Get outside and say hi to people walking down the street.
The more time we stay outside, the more likely we’ll strike up conversations with our neighbors, get to know them better and make a place for them in our worlds.
First, you’ll start talking from your porches and the next thing you’ll know, you’re having barbecues together.
Fifth, shovel the whole sidewalk.
Acts of service are important. They don’t have to be big grandiose gestures. They can be little things too.
For example, don’t militantly shovel half of the driveway. Just shovel until you reach your neighbor’s driveway. It only takes an extra five minutes and it’s one less thing they have to do.
Your neighbors will notice your small effort will likely reciprocate one day in the future.
When it comes down to it, we need each other. Sure, we all want to enjoy our freedom and independence. And nobody wants to feel like they’re being suffocated by their community’s expectations.
But at the same time, we’re all just nearly hairless monkeys rocketing around a giant ball of fire and a large dirt clod.
And that journey can be terrifying.
Anything we can do to help make a place for one another is going to make this trip a little more bearable.