It’s bill submitting season and we’ve already seen a handful of bills that are worth an editorial or two to discuss. Some deserve several.
But today, I wanted to write about Tim Quinn’s House Bill. 217. This bill would, if passed, create a path to recall Utah’s senators.
From what I understand, it works like this. You decide that a senator sucks at his job, so you start circulating a petition to gather signatures. As long as you can get a fourth of Utah’s voters to sign the petition by Jan. 1, and the signatures get verified, a question of recall will appear on the next ballot come election time.
This bill also makes it clear that the recall of a U.S. senator must be due to a “political and not a legal question.”
What is Rep. Quinn trying to accomplish here?
According to the Deseret News, Quinn recognizes that a lot of people want to spin this into an anti-Romney moment, which he says it’s not. Rep. Quinn said he came up with the idea after some constituents asked him how we could return to a pre-17th Amendment era of American politics.
And I’ve got to be honest, I think it’s a dumb idea.
Possibly dumber than having Utah’s judges run for office.
Why is Rep. Quinn exclusively targeting senators? Why shouldn’t this bill also apply to governors, city council people, or Rep. Quinn himself?
The argument that “six years is a long time” could be applied to almost any elected office. I was on my HOA board for a year and that felt like an eternity.
What kind of conservatism is this adhering to?
Not religious conservatism obviously. No Christian principle applies in this situation.
Not constitutional conservatism, because Rep. Quinn is admitting to wanting to subvert the 17th Amendment.
It’s not small-government, pro-government conservatism, because he’s subverting duly elected representatives using money and near-direct democracy.
I’d argue this can’t even be considered a more traditional, slow-to-change conservatism, because there’s a process to get rid of the 17th Amendment and he’s just wanting to skip right over it.
I know that Rep. Quinn has only been in office since 2017, and the whole Count My Vote debacle began in 2014, but I’d be interested in seeing where his views on the two things compare. Because from a purely anecdotal perspective, most who were against Count My Vote seems to be at least open to the idea of House Bill 217. Which admittedly, may say more of my own circle of acquaintances than anything.
Nonetheless, it’s a point worth making to the general public.
Is this just a way to try and control the outcome of the ballot box since Republican leadership can no longer control who gets on it? Why are petitions cool for ousting duly elected officials for political reasons, but not OK for getting people on the ballot?
Again, this is more of a general question than one specific for Rep Quinn. Although I do think his feedback would useful.
Why does it seem that every chance, Utah’s Republican Party sees an opportunity to deny people a say in their elections, they take it? Whether it’s controlling who gets nominated or how long someone stays in office.
Or worded another way, why does the party members take every opportunity to gather more power for themselves? Why do some feel that undoing election results is a reasonable thing to do?
It seems to me that if we claim that liberalism, on a long enough timeline, will always lead to socialism or communism, then conservatism, on a long enough time line, must lead to authoritarianism.
Because that’s the route conservatives with a supermajority always seem to take.
I’m starting to think that party supermajorities are always bad.
Bad ideas grow like mold when there’s no real mechanism for pushback.
The marketplace of ideas fails when there aren’t multiple vendors selling their wares with eye-catching signs. And right now, Utah’s marketplace only has a Walmart that the other Mom and Pop shops can’t compete with.
And the worst thing about all of this is that Utah’s Democrats probably won’t give me or anyone else a reason to patron their store.
Utah’s Democrats seem to be more concerned with signaling how different they are than they are winning elections. I’d like to see them putting more Ben McAdams-types up against these local politicians, but here we are.
It’s once again, time to get involved. Call your elected officials, ask if they support the bill, and ask them hard questions about it. Tell them that you don’t like the idea of local, elected officials subverting the 17th Amendment, and you want them to dash this bill.
We got the tax reform bill struck down, we can get this struck down too.
Also, get involved in local politics. Run for office.
State affairs affect your life more than most national issues ever will and this specific state issue could have a direct effect on our national voice.