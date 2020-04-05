I love my family. More specifically I love my immediate family. Most of my extended family is either estranged or dead so I can’t vouch for all of them, but my immediate family is pretty great.
That being said, I don’t love them unconditionally.
The fact that my two kids are my kids, is a condition of that love. Most kids creep me out. They’re sticky, they poop themselves, and they act like tiny drunk people.
I don’t think I’d want to put up with anyone else’s kids for an extended time.
Additionally, I love my wife because she’s my wife. I’m sure your spouse is a great person, but they are not my wife. My wife and I live together, have shared hopes and dreams, complementary personalities and similar tastes.
But why I love my family goes deeper than just, the kids are biologically mine or my wife and I like similar things.
I think on some level, I love my family because they make me feel loved and accepted in their own way. I always feel a little out of place wherever I go. I’m too secular for religious people and too religious for secular people. Conservatives think I’m a liberal and liberals think I’m conservative. I’m not quite as bro-y as some of my day job coworkers. I don’t care about “crushing my KPIs,” but I’m still weirdly goal-oriented compared to a lot of other people I know.
But I feel like I fit in at home.
To take things a level deeper, not only do I feel like I belong around my family, but they remove that feeling of loneliness I used to have.
Loneliness is different from being by yourself. Plenty of people want to be by themselves from time to time. If anything, this pandemic has got me going on long walks at night just to get away from my little ankle biters for an hour or so.
But being by yourself is a choice. Being alone is not.
Humans are social creatures by nature. Sure, some of us are more social than others, but we all at least want the choice.
My family gives me that choice. And that makes me feel love for them.
They provide me with something that I cannot provide myself.
It’s easy to peel back the layers and find deeper reasons why I love them beyond the fact that my wife and I both think honeydew is a garbage fruit and my kids have great comedic timing, even if they don’t know it.
And ultimately I think we could do this about anything we care for.
There are multiple layers of why behind everything that we love, whether it’s our country, job, political party, friends, family or hobbies. At their deepest level, each of the things we love gives us something we can’t give ourselves. The things we love are lowercase-g gods in our personal pantheons offering us a diet salvation of some sort.
The hard part is that this pandemic has cut a lot of us off from the things that we love. Or it has forced us to interact with those things differently.
And those changes hurt.
For as much as I love my kids, they have been driving me up a wall these past couple of weeks as we’ve been with each other a lot more. I know a lot of people are having a hard time being away from their friends and extended family as well.
Some people are incredibly worried about their jobs and businesses.
And these problems and worries are valid. Mortgage payments have to be made. It feels uncomfortable to be separated from your family. And stress builds when we feel as if we’re trapped in our own homes.
These are all real concerns.
But there’s a sentiment going around that the cure can’t be worse than the disease and that flattening the curve can’t come at the expense of flattening those other things that we love, even if it’s temporary.
I just can’t get behind that sentiment.
First of all, it’s a false choice. There’s a variety of options between shutting down society as we know it and maintaining business as usual. For example, work-from-home policies, government action, personal charity and modern technology can bridge a lot of the gaps that COVID-19 is creating in our lives.
Second of all, what we’re being asked to do isn’t that radical. For as much as the naysayers complain that government officials and the media are driving us to pandemonium, I’ve only ever seen people recommend that we stay home when possible, wash our hands frequently and not visit people for the time being.
If we compared COVID-19 to cancer for a moment, these measures are like chemo. It sucks and everyone hates it, but it’s still better than death, which we’ll see more of if we don’t do our part to flatten the curve.
This isn’t like World War II where we sent an entire generation to another continent to die. We just need to stay home, watch Netflix and order takeout.
We can do this.
The cure for COVID-19 isn’t worse than the disease. The disease resorts in death, more so if we don’t flatten the curve.
And I get you might miss the things you love, like watercooler talk at the office or visiting your grandkids, but you can’t enjoy those things if you die.
So please, just stay home, wash your hands, and stop downplaying this pandemic.
The things you love depend on it.