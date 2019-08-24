Dear Editor,
From Aug. 26 through 28, Salt Lake City will be hosting a UN conference. The state of Utah is supporting this conference with a funding of $650,000.
My question is why are we hosting this conference? Utah is a state that was founded by people who loved the Constitution and who fought for their freedoms. The descendants of Pilgrims and the immigrants from Europe knew what it was like to endure through hardships that were caused by rulers who kept them low and suffering in society.
The UN puts on a front, that they are for building peace and unity around the world, but in reality, they are helping to build just the opposite. They are working towards the New World Order that Pres. George W. Bush Sr. mentioned in one of his nationwide addresses. A New World Order would mean doing away with our nation's ability to govern itself. It would be like stepping into a European Union-type system that has failed so badly in Europe.
We need to fight for our sovereignty here in the U.S. and fight to keep our rights because it appears to me that we have leaders who are befriending ideas and world leaders who are associated with a system of destroying the Constitution and replacing it with a world government.
Why is Utah government inviting the UN here to talk about evil UN ideas? We should be funding conferences that are held in order to educate people about the real agenda of the UN, not funding conferences to promote the UN and their insane ideas about controlling the whole world.
We have a Deep State operating in this country already. Surely people who read and listen about the Clintons and Jeffry Eptsein can see that our elected officials are not in control of this country like they should be. Now, we are inviting and funding our foreign enemies into our city and state. Please investigate and let Gov. Herbert and your Representatives know how you feel.
— Beverly Kingsford, Orem