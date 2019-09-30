As the elected prosecutor, I decide when and when not to prosecute crimes. I received that authority from you, the residents of Utah County.
America has roughly 2,400 elected prosecutors. With the swipe of our pen or click of our mouse, we change a person’s life forever by accusing them of being a criminal. You give us this power to protect our communities—to make them safer for our children, more secure for our elderly and a better place to live for the rest of us. I exercise this power every day. It weighs heavily on me. I recognize that each decision I make can affect society in a significant way.
My role is twofold: 1) to protect society and 2) to punish people who break the law. What complicates my job is that these two roles are at times at odds with each other. For example, every time I punish someone, I may hurt someone else. It may be the spouse, child or employer of the accused, or even all of them. But they share something in common. They are collateral victims who are absolutely innocent of the wrongdoing for which the offender is punished.
Conversely, punishing a particular criminal often weakens my ability to protect our community in that it siphons valuable prosecutorial and police resources that we need to protect society in ways that outweigh our need to punish.
An essential element of wielding this power is the exercise of judgment and restraint, because without judgment and restraint, prosecutors can harm rather than protect society.
This brings me to Orem Mayor Richard Brunst.
The mayor’s supporters breathed a sigh of relief and his enemies were disappointed after I declined to prosecute him for forgery and/or related crimes. His supporters point that I stated I was unsure I could prove criminal intent. His enemies point that I had sufficient basis to charge the mayor.
Each side is right. However, each misses the point. Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. And, just because you didn’t, doesn’t mean you couldn’t.
I chose not to charge Mayor Brunst, not because his conduct didn’t violate a public trust and not because his conduct wasn’t unethical. I declined to prosecute the mayor because our community is not measurably safer if Mayor Brunst were a convicted felon. It was a very close call for me. Had he stolen someone else’s money, or even signed someone else’s signature rather than altering a date, I would have chosen to prosecute.
Factoring into my decision is also the reality that Mayor Brunst has been publicly punished and his reputation has been permanently tarnished. Even if convicted, the facts of this case would not have resulted in any more punishment other than being branded a felon. While neither an accused nor convicted felon, he nevertheless will wear a brand of his own making. And the public, whose trust has been broken, has a remedy to replace their mayor if he chooses to remain in office or seek reelection.
My authority as the elected prosecutor is a public trust. Using my judgment, restraint and discretion to find a balance between punishment and societal protection, I have sought to remain true to that trust.
Speaking as one of the mayor’s constituents and not as the Utah County attorney, I encourage Mayor Brunst to weigh, at this juncture, what he can do to repair his public trust or whether it’s time for him to step down to allow Orem City to move beyond this divisive issue that he created.