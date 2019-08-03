The following is an open letter to the state legislators who signed an op-ed published in the Daily Herald on July 22, 2019.
I was disappointed in your seemingly rushed reaction to my new petition to change the Utah County form of government to a five-member part-time commission.
I and others filed that petition in an honest attempt to participate in and expand the conversation that has enveloped our county for more than six months. Sadly, there are some among you who would rather deceitfully speak against my character and that of the other petitioners than to take the time to properly consider our ideas.
None of you attempted to call me before signing that unfortunate op-ed, which leveled legislative threats and disregarded the true intent of our petition — in part, because of your belief in a “gentleman’s agreement” that has since been proven to have never existed.
How can Utahns trust your opinion when you blatantly failed to attempt to hear both sides of the argument? Instead, your emotionally charged response enabled the animus of some to publicly drag my name through the mud, tarnish the reputations of my fellow petitioners and do serious harm to our public debate, as it has now deterred others from continuing to share their ideas for fear of similar retribution.
This is not the Utah way. We are better than this.
The accusation that I and my fellow petitioners are attempting to undermine the work of the Good Governance Advisory Board cannot be further from the truth. I was leery of a previous citizen petition which called for structuring Utah County to be like Salt Lake County by changing our county government to Salt Lake’s mayor-council form of government. I feel strongly against needlessly expanding government and raising taxes. Nevertheless, I felt it was important to hear them out, so I voted for the creation of the GGAB to study that proposal.
The GGAB was made up of many well-respected members of our community. Ultimately, their recommendation to have a very part-time legislative body while consolidating all of the commission’s executive power into a single full-time mayor was not persuasive to me and many citizens.
The GGAB advocated for adopting a mayor-council form for the express purpose of adhering to the indispensable American principle of separation of powers. This was perplexing, however, given that we have long been governed by significant checks and balances found in the inherent structure and design of a county commission form of government.
For example, a single county commissioner has sole supervisory authority over only one employee out of the roughly 1,000 employees who work for the county government. Furthermore, there are several other individuals in the county government with statutory executive powers that the commissioners do not have, including seven independently elected officials who are directly accountable to the voters of Utah County. In effect, a county commission form of government separates powers structurally and more broadly than a mayor-council form could ever hope to accomplish.
The principle of separation of powers is imperative if we are to be properly represented and have a just government. This is exactly why my petition utilizes both of these doctrines for a new Utah County form of government. A review of my group’s proposal will reveal that we thoughtfully incorporated many of the recommendations of the GGAB, including having geographical districts and more voices in the county government. The GGAB’s work, and that of others, is not wasted. When the mayor-council petition failed to collect the signatures needed, I and my fellow petitioners put together the best of each plan and submitted a new petition.
We are actively collecting signatures, and we look forward to putting our five-member part-time commission proposal on the ballot so Utah County citizens can further engage in an open and robust debate about our future.
The recent regrettable actions of some have reminded me of an article I read in the New York Times by Bret Stephens titled, “The Dying Art of Disagreement.” In it he says, “To disagree well you must first understand well. You have to read deeply, listen carefully, watch closely. You need to grant your adversary moral respect, give him the intellectual benefit of doubt, have sympathy for his motives and participate empathically with his line of reasoning. And you need to allow for the possibility that you might yet be persuaded of what he has to say.”
Let us all do better at following this advice and not be led astray by the mudslinging and attempted character assassination of others.
In speaking with a few of you, I am encouraged by the great opportunity before us to have constructive dialogue. I invite each of you to likewise call me and join in discussion about the merits of my proposed new form of government.
There is plenty of room to add your signatures to our petition, if you so desire, after reviewing all the facts.