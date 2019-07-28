Our president oftentimes takes breaks from being the president to fire off insults at opponents of all kinds.
Recently, he’s thrown some jabs at Swedish officials because they won’t simply release the rapper, A$AP Rocky, a guy who I always confuse for a rapper I listen to, Aesop Rock.
But imprisoned rappers aside, one of his favorite targets to take jabs at is the media which he unlovingly refers to as, “the enemy of the people.”
Now, I think that statement is garbage. I’ve quoted tweets in columns past where he’s blatantly admitted that “fake news” equates to “negative news about me,” and certainly I could go on about why the news media isn’t fake news or the enemy of the people.
But I’d rather do something else.
This week, I wanted to talk about some other groups of people that I believe are real enemies of the American people. I hope that I can spark some bipartisan opposition against these groups of people both here in Utah and elsewhere.
So without further ado, here are some dangerous groups we should work together to stop;
Enemy of the state No. 1, the multi-level marketing salesperson.
I get it. You sell jeggings or essential oils or lotion or pest control. Good for you. I honestly hope you’re successful at it because survey after survey suggests that most people who get roped into these groups never make money. They just lose it.
But don’t try to rope me or my family into your money-making venture.
I’ve never known a person who wanted to be part of someone’s downline who wasn’t already in it.
Never have I met someone who wished they could join an MLM but didn’t know how to.
Everyone who wants to be part of your group already is. Like Latter-day Saint missionaries, you, my MLM friend, need to learn how to accept no as an answer.
Enemy of the state No. 2, the person who makes a right turn at the wrong time.
To live in the Dixon neighborhood in Provo is to say you live in a construction site. It seems like every day there’s a new road you can’t use.
This slows down traffic where I live.
Sometimes that traffic gets so backed up that you cannot pass through the intersection without blocking the middle of it, even when your light is green.
If you’re rude, you don’t care. If you’re a polite human being, you stop before the light and wait for traffic to clear before crossing.
But sometimes there’s that one guy whose light is red, and when they see you’re going to do the right thing by waiting to cross, they do the selfish thing by turning on their red forcing you to wait at your green light for even longer.
That person makes John Wilkes Booth look like John Lennon singing an anti-war song.
Can we build a wall around that person’s car?
Enemy of the state No. 3, the parent who loves their kids too much.
There’s nothing wrong with loving your kids. I love mine most of the time.
But there’s always that annoying parent at the park who loves to brag about their ankle-biter as if he or she is the next Mozart when you can see that child eating dirt from where you’re sitting.
Hate to break it to you but McKynzleigh is probably no brighter than anyone else’s kids here.
You need to be separated from your kid at night because co-sleeping with a 5-year old is not healthy.
Enemy of the state No. 4, the “well, actually” guy.
I used to be this guy, and I suppose the fact that I write these op-eds means that on some deeper level, I probably still am this guy. But I’m trying to be better.
Nobody cares to corrected every five seconds, but absolutely nobody wants to be corrected by someone who has self-diagnosed themselves with intellectualism.
Enemy of the state No. 5, the social media commenter.
I don’t care if the commenter shares fake news, unnuanced memes, or if they like to comment. “Why is this news?” All of these sins are equally as reviews. Even the LinkedIn writer who passes off sociopath management practices as innovation can go to hell.
My least favorite commenter on social media is the person who writes “who?” to indicate that the subject of a story is unknown to them and therefore unimportant.
Hate to tell you, but you’re probably as much of a nobody as the rest of us. You not knowing a celebrity or an influential politician is almost always more of an indictment of your knowledge of current events and not the story subject’s fame.
There are so many other types of people I think deserve the title of “enemy.”
Maybe we should stop focusing on journos whom we disagree with for five minutes and focus our attention on one of these other groups instead?