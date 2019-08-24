As a lawmaker and a business owner, I see and feel the effects of rising healthcare costs every day. It’s no surprise, that Republicans in Congress are looking at ways to reduce both costs and surprises.
Congress is working to end surprise medical billing — the practice in which patients are hit with unexpected bills for out-of-network care they thought would be covered by their insurance plans. As Congress finalizes their approach, they must ensure they do not jeopardize health care for anyone.
Congress should look to solutions that leverage the Independent Dispute Resolution process. IDR ensures prices are determined in a balanced way that leverages the free market to protect our vital health care institutions and the communities they serve. It is much less extreme that government mandated price setting, and preserves free market principles.
This is a win-win approach. It both protects patients from surprise bills. At the same time, it ensures that health care providers are compensated.
— State Representative Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork