How many Utah taxpayers would be surprised to learn that on page 97 of Utah’s 2019 Budget, the legislature and Gov. Gary Herbert had approved a funding subsidy of $650,000 for the 2019 United Nations Civil Society Conference?
Did you know during one session of the UN Conference, which will be held Aug. 26 through 28 in Salt Lake City, will have speakers promoting the stopping of arms trade or arms flow as the UN Arms Trade Treaty is promoted, a treaty that seeks to disarm all civilians of any country that is a signatory of the Treaty?
Did you know that 6,000 expected attendees attend the thematic session of the conference free of charge since the Utah Legislature, Salt Lake City government and Salt Lake Country government will be funding UN costs up to $850,000?
Attendees will be exposed to sessions titled “Inclusive Communities- Leaving No One Behind,” “Climate Change- Communities in Action,” “Peaceful Societies- Recovering from Conflict and Nurturing Peace," "Building Inclusive Communities through Education” and more. Sessions will consider implementation of the UNs 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
Have your read them? Nice sounding names, but what is the agenda?
— Bliss Tew, Orem