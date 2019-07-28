As the United States Women’s National Soccer team proudly returned home, heads held high, medals hanging triumphantly around their necks and a trophy in hand, they knew the final and most difficult challenge still lay before them; the United States.
In March of this year, the team bonded in an unusual way by collectively filing a class action against the United States Soccer Federation, the sport’s governing body in the United States. Why are they filing a class action? The USSF has not honored its mission statement which is to “promote and govern soccer in the United States… for excellence in participation, spectator appeal, international competitions, and gender equality.”
In 1963, the United States government signed the Equal Pay Act to help enforce pay equality and eliminate discrimination. Despite the fact that the Equal Pay Act was created over 56 years ago, it is a topic that has frequented our headlines over the past couple of years. According to the statistics referenced in the lawsuit, if both teams were to play 20 friendly games, the top female players stand to make less than men by 38%.
A closer look into their pay shows that part of the gap is caused because of the different contracts. The men’s team earns a bonus every time they play, regardless of the outcome of the game, whereas the women’s team is based on salary and a smaller additional bonus based on wins. This seems to present a logical explanation for the pay difference; however, the women’s team is aware of these differences and in 2012, demanded for contract changes that would result in equal pay to the Men’s National Team.
Their demands were rejected and representatives from the USSF even admitted that the women’s team gets wrongfully paid less. Since 2012, the team has continually strived for equality in their workplace. Yet again in 2016, the USSF rejected the proposed changes, resulting in the women’s national team drafting a new contract in 2017 that would have similar risks, based on wins and losses, as the men’s and would minimalize the pay difference. However, it also was rejected, with no explanation.
In 1970, a similar case was brought to court, the Schultz v. Wheaton Glass Co. case, which determined that jobs which are equal in terms of what the job entails are covered by the Equal Pay Act. And as mentioned in the class action these two national teams play on the same field, with the same rules and the same size ball. Why should two groups of people, who have the same job title, and description receive unequal wage?
Logically, there a couple of explanations, one of which would be based on their success. Regardless of job position, if one person or group generates more revenue than another, they would be justly compensated. However, according to the Wall Street Journal, the US women’s games generated $50.8 million whereas the men’s games only generated $49.9 million. The women’s team also outrank the men’s not only in revenue but in overall success in their sport. The Women’s National Team won the World Cup for the fourth time whereas the men did not even qualify for the tournament in 2018. And their final game-winning match in 2015 received better ratings and views than the men’s have.
The US Women’s National Team has been changing the world and promoting equality for a while now, as Megan Rapinoe expressed at the team’s celebration parade in New York. She said, “Shout out to the teammates … We have pink hair and purple hair. We have tattoos and dreadlocks. We’ve got white girls and black girls, and everything in between. Straight girl s and gay girls.”
And at the close of this victorious World Cup season, the team is raising their voices again. They chanted in France and again in New York, “USA, Equal pay!”