Bronson: Build married student housing near BYU
At the Provo planning commission meeting held on Sept. 11, 2019, a major topic of discussion was the proposal of a new six-story 120-unit apartment building just north of the Lavell Edwards Stadium. This complex would be used as marriage housing.
I wanted to share my opinion on the matter, as several people were very vocal about how awful of an idea this is.
I actually live just south of this area in a student housing complex. I’ve honestly thought about that area, just north of the football stadium, and have been curious about the Utah Community Credit Union. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone there, except for cars using the lot for a parking spot closer to campus or for the Brigham Young University football and basketball games.
Using the space for a higher density housing complex has several benefits. I personally know many married couples who are students at BYU and live outside of the city — some in Orem, in American Fork and even in Sandy. They sacrifice the time to commute simply because married housing in Provo is very expensive, and frankly, not very nice. The farther you go out of the city, the more space you have and the cheaper it is.
This is the exact definition of sprawl. People moving outside of the city to feel more comfortable, which forces them to use cars and be in the city less, which in turn has a negative effect on the economy. The idea of higher density housing closer to campus will help the city grow. The city is becoming more and more populated, and if we react in the right way, it can be a good thing! We need to allow the city of Provo to progress.
The only concern I would have is that with so many more people moving into this area specifically, there would be less parking. It would be important for this new complex to accommodate the parking needs of its residents by building underground parking. The parking lot shown in the current plans doesn’t seem large enough to have the space of the 200 or so cars that would need to park there.
— Kellie Bronson, Provo