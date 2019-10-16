It is easy for me to say that I am for the bond issue for Provo School District this year, even though I have no children in public schools anymore.
This a vote for the continued education of Provo's children in a safe, secure and well-planned environment.
The superintendent and the school board have taken up the issue of these crumbling and inefficient buildings, issues that have, in some cases, been kicked down the road for years. The plans for these schools is sound and will also allow these schools to be defensible and secure.
As a community, we have always been in favor of education, in providing our children with safe, secure, and sound buildings to attend. It is far better to make these steps now than risk injury or death of a student or teacher due to our lack of foresight.
— James Cluff, Provo