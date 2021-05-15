Is it not fair to retaliate?
After seeing the march in favor of the Palestinians in Salt Lake City the other day, I came to the conclusion that some people don't read very well. Those people were acting as if Israel was at fault, when, in fact, it was Hamas that fired missiles into Jerusalem first, and Israel sent missiles in response in retaliation. So it is not fair for anyone to retaliate when they are wronged, as was Israel?
I remember a statement by Netanyahu a while ago, after some trials had been made to negotiate for peace, Hamas refused. So Netanyahu said, "Of course, if the Palestinians would give up their weapons there would be peace, but, if Israel were to give up their weapons, there would be no more Israel."
-- Russell Bender, Nephi