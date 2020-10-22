16-year-old implores vote for Biden
My name is Ella Clements and I'm 16 years old. I'm writing this letter to encourage my neighbors to vote for Joe Biden.
Even though I can't vote this year, this election is too important to stay silent. I implore you to use your voice and vote. Although I cannot vote, America is still my country. I will still be deeply affected by the next president. Biden may not be perfect -- no one is -- but he is an honest man who honestly cares about people.
Despite any grievances you have against Biden, I urge you to look at the needs of our country. Some 214,915 people have already died from COVID-19, global warming continues unchecked, and division and hatred have been sown deeply into our society. Biden won't be able to fix all of these problems, but he will be a step in the right direction.
Even if you don't agree with Biden's policies, let's get someone compassionate and caring into the White House, then we can discuss policy. Please, please vote on Nov. 3. Vote for integrity, vote for decency, vote in the way I can't. Vote for the country we all need.
-- Ella Clements, Provo