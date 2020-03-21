A thumbs down to your thumbs down
One of your thumbs up/thumbs down on Friday was pretty silly. The virus started in China and if China had been honest with the world there would have been many people’s lives saved. Two other viruses were labeled as to their origin — so to say that calling it a Chinese virus is divisive, it is not telling the truth as to its origin. The Chinese control so much of our economy and lives — for example, 95% at least of our pharmaceuticals come from China including aspirin. We need to hold China accountable for a number of violations and to blame President Trump for calling it as it really is — seems pretty silly/petty.
‑ Doug Brinley, Provo