Accepting -- or not -- results of election
I remember when Trump debated Hillary Clinton in 2016. At the end, the question was asked: Will you accept the results of the election?
As I recall Trump did not answer and then Hillary made the comment: "It is so un-American to not accept the results of an election." Not only did the Democrats not accept the results of the election, but have spent the last four years trying to unseat a duly-elected president.
We saw rioters and protesters in the streets of many cities, with some carrying signs that read, "He is not our president." All paid for by the Democratic Party. The Democrats do not plan on accepting the results of this coming election either. When Trump wins the election, they already have their rioters and protesters bought and paid for. We will see the same rioting as the last time except it will probably be worse.
It is plain to see which party is American and which is un-American. The choice is now yours.
-- Garry Lee Guymon, Lindon