Advice for Utah's GOP senators
I hope that Mike Lee and Mitt Romney will vote to support the bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol, themselves and their colleagues, and democracy itself.
The alternatives are not going to work out well for the Republican Party, so I hope they will behave wisely. A bipartisan commission gives their party more influence than the alternatives: Select Committee of mostly Democrats, endless House hearings, or an independent Special Counsel with broad subpoena powers.
We will get to the bottom of this one way or another. There may be traitors in Congress who, according to the 14th amendment, are not allowed to be in office.
Republicans might want to make sure their party has a more full seat at the table while they still have the chance. Frankly, in my opinion, Democrats have been much more generous than they needed to, especially given Republicans' penchant for dangling promises of "bipartisanship" only to then become a monolith of obstruction. It shouldn't take long before Democrats decide they are not capable of good faith negotiations and stop seeking their input.
-- Julie Nance, Provo