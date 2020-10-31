Ainge doesn't need more power, vote no on 9
This upcoming election, the residents of Utah County have an opportunity to decide if we want to support Proposition 9. You might be asking what exactly is this? This is simply an initiative to set up a full-time mayor for Utah County that will be a full-time job paid by taxpayers' money, plus adding five additional part-time members who would have legislative powers.
The proposed mayor of Utah County would be getting paid $120,000 plus benefits and the possibility of annual income pay raises as a government worker. Currently there are three elected county commissioners. This has been in place for years and has been very effective because it gives power to the people, not the mayor. This would create more government with legislative and administrative power! This is just more government.
Why do we need another mayor when Lindon, Orem, Provo, Highland, Alpine, American Fork, Spanish Fork, Pleasant Grove, Vineyard, Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs and Payson all have their own mayors? Why do we need yet another mayor overseeing Utah County? This sounds like a power play by Tanner Ainge and Nathan Ivie. Tanner Ainge just wants to get a full-time position overseeing all of Utah County where he doesn't have to worry about getting reelected every four years, instead, he would get a full-time job.
It is a consolidation of power giving the mayor of Utah County ultimate control over the people instead of spreading it over each city's mayors as currently structured. This could ultimately lead to taxes being raised at an alarming rate and with little transparency. Do we need to change to a different form of government?
If Utah County decides to switch to a Utah County mayor from three county commissioners we will suffer from a mayor who raises taxes on their way to millionaire status paid by the back of the taxpayer. Tanner Ainge is for this and he did not listen to the hundreds of Utah County taxpayers who begged Ainge, in a public forum, not to raise our property taxes. He was smug in the public hearing and it fell on deaf ears. He could care less about the elderly and business owners in Utah County who pleaded to Ainge not to raise our property taxes. Instead, we all got our property taxes raised by Nathan Ivie and Tanner Ainge. This just doesn't add up!
With all of the growth in Utah County, we should have exponential revenue from all of the added residents and businesses in our county. Do we want people like Ainge running all of Utah County with the ultimate power who doesn't listen to the people? Vote "NO" to Proposition 9.
-- Laurel Udall, Lindon