Air pollution affecting Utahns' health
Air pollution causes between 2,500 and 8,000 premature deaths in Utah each year according to a recent study from BYU student Isabella Errigo. That is equivalent to the entire population of up to three large high schools. Air pollution is harming our health.
Salt Lake and Utah Valley have such poor air quality because of the dense population and mountainous topography. The winter months bring colder temperatures, resulting in a phenomenon known as temperature inversion. This is an atmospheric state in which a layer of warm air covers a layer of cooler air, preventing the pollutants in an area from escaping. As a result, all the particulates from fires, car emissions and power plants remain trapped in the air we breathe.
Although nothing can be done about the mountainous terrain, the actions of each person can make a difference. Utah is already making steps toward cleaner air by promoting more renewable energy. The Bureau of Land Management has identified three large areas for producing solar energy, and natural gas is being used instead of coal for home and water heating. Natural gas, while still a fossil fuel, emits 50 to 60 percent less carbon dioxide than coal when it is burned.
Because our electricity still comes primarily from burning coal, there are certain steps each citizen can take to reduce air pollutants. The Environmental Protection Agency recommends using less electricity at home by turning off lights and appliances when not in use. Avoiding wood fires and burning trash or leaves whenever possible also reduces the particulate matter in the atmosphere. It is recommended to walk to places that are close by, to carpool when possible, and to take public transportation instead of driving long distances. In the winter, it is especially important to not idle your car engine when in park, especially in places such as school parking lots, where the emissions directly affect the health of children.
Together, as Utahns we can improve our health and environment by taking these steps toward cleaner air.
-- Kylie Bowman, Lehi