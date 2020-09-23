Algal blooms par for the course at Utah Lake
As controversy continues to whirl around Utah Lake, here are a few things to keep in mind:
1. Chemical treatments can be used to control algae. Current technologies have become much more effective and safe. Ongoing cost is the main impediment since treatment improvement is only temporary (typically a few weeks at most).
2. In my opinion, the alarm over Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) in Utah Lake has been greatly over-hyped. In the open lake waters, HABs generate very little toxins. The state is using primarily cell counts to trigger use advisory warnings; rarely have the actual toxin levels been above Threshold values, except where clumps of HABs have accumulated in pockets or along the shoreline.
3. It is unlikely that HABs are much different now than they have been for a long time. Find an old-timer (usually a diehard fisherman or long-time boater) and ask how much change he has seen in Utah Lake algae over the last 50-60 years -- the answer is typically little to none. Recent scientific studies on lake algal data over the last 30 years (very little sample data are available before) shows no increase in open lake algae levels over the last 30 years.
4. Nutrient control programs WILL NOT reduce the amount of algae growing in Utah Lake! The lake receives over 20 times more phosphorus than is needed by the algae. If every possible/feasible nutrient control and removal effort were implemented at a cost of billions of dollars, the lake would still receive more than necessary for the algae -- other uncontrollable growth-limitation factors determine the growth levels. Shockingly, this means that the nutrient-control programs at the sewage treatment plants and upstream will not reduce algal growth in Utah Lake, nor the Jordan River. This program will waste many tens of millions of dollars each year and cause much higher sewer bills every month for all our citizens (some two to four times higher than in the past).
-- Dr. LaVere Merritt, Provo (professor emeritus of civil & environmental engineering)