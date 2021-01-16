All is not what it seems with COVID vaccine
I would like to comment on your December 31,2020-January 1, 2021, newspaper article, “First COVID-19 vaccine administered in Utah.”
COVID-19 has been annoying for everyone. Therefore, the vaccine sounds like a perfect solution so that life could be normal again. But all is not what it seems. In a video on YouTube, which was taken off, a nurse took the vaccine. During the interview, she fainted and then later died. Why was the video taken off? And why did she die?
-- Adria Baker, Eagle Mountain