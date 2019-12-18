Alpine School District is the biggest school district in the state of Utah, but it is pretty loose with their school safety policies.
For example, a problem I see with their school safety is that during school time many of the doors in our schools are unlocked or unguarded. I find this a huge safety flaw, especially with school shootings becoming more common.
As a high school student in the Alpine School District, I don't feel comfortable that anyone could just walk into the school without a pass. Many times there are visitors that enter the school without checking in at the office. Then, they walk around the school without any pass and teachers or administrators don't stop them.
This really is quite nerve-wracking to think about, especially for the younger kids at elementary schools because they have the same problem as I do at the high school. Here is when my solution comes. I believe that if Alpine School District would start enforcing these rules at their schools then parents would feel that their kids will be kept safe at school and so will the students.
The first thing I would do is lock all the doors besides the main doors during class time. The other one, which is huge for me, is that we require visitors without a visitor's badge to go check in at the main office and get a visitor badge so that we know that they have a reason to be here.
Alpine School District has a policy that states the following: "At the beginning of each school year, principals will inform students, employees and school patrons concerning guidelines regulating school visitations and why the guidelines are necessary." In addition, the policy also says, "that all visitors are to report to the office to sign in and receive authorization to be in the school building, except regularly scheduled volunteers."
This requires teachers and administrators to approach any visitors who are not wearing a visitor pass to go and be properly signed in. It needs to be strictly enforced by the school, not just be a policy kindly requested at the door. If we don't do that, then we don't know who is walking the halls with the students.
Parents trust the school to do their best to protect their children and trust that this policy is being adhered to properly. If we did this we will be able to avoid some problems and that the students will feel more safe and parents will feel better and will worry less about their kids being at school.
BY CHRIS MECK, Lehi