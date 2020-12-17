An open letter to Gary Herbert and Spencer Cox
I was discouraged to hear the public announcements of these two political cowards who chimed in to, in effect, say they oppose the Texas lawsuit challenging the massive fraud of several battleground states, enough to revers the election outcome if ruled on favorably by the Supreme Court.
The outgoing governor went on to state that it was a waste of taxpayer money. Not like Utah officials traveling to China wasn’t a waste of taxpayer money. Not if Utah taxing the meager SSI retirement money hasn’t been an attack on retired seniors most of whom are on fixed incomes. Not if many other state spending has been largely wasting taxpayer money. Not if raising taxes when the state has a surplus isn’t a waste of money.
The governor’s office has been out of step with the platform of Republicans who want smaller government, less taxes and less overreach. Case in point, a retired barber gave up his state license to cut hair for profit, was doing a service at a nursing home to offer some “free” haircuts. The regulators stepped in to fine him for not having a business license, sick over-lords. A middle-aged lady immigrant from Africa was braiding hair to earn money and again the regulators stopped her with a fine and stated she needed a beauty license, what sick over-lords again. Money grubbing over-regulation in action.
And our two twin Govs want to talk about a waste of taxpayer money! Wake up, Utah voters, stop supporting such tax-and-spend and over-regulating persons to office. We badly need a law to recall mistakes like Cox and (Sen. Mitt) Romney. A state without a recall provision is on the road to tyranny.
Thank goodness for our brave attorney general and the support Utah can and should do to the help the Texas lawsuit. Shame on political cowards like Romney, Herbert and Cox. They all need to move to California to be in sync with high taxes and socialism. We moved from Washington state 15 years ago to escape high taxes and over-regulation, and that now seems to have been a poor choice. Hello, Texas or Wyoming.
-- Kenneth Vaughn, Springville