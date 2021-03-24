Announcing candidacy for open Springville council seat
As previously reported by the Daily Herald on March 10, Springville has a vacancy on its city council. Today, I am announcing my candidacy for the interim appointment.
My family and I moved to Springville in 2017. We are proud to call "Art City" our home. We love the people, the small-town atmosphere, the rural landscapes, the parks, the library, and so much more. I believe my unique experiences will bring a fresh perspective to the council. I’m a new voice, and the right choice, for the residents of Springville.
My four priorities will be:
1. Efficient governance. I will oppose any measures that would superfluously expand city government. I endorse ranked-choice voting in municipal elections.
2. Fiscal responsibility. I will never spend money that does not exist, and I will oppose unnecessary tax increases.
3. Responsible growth. I will promote responsible development that maintains our city's character and benefits our community.
4. Transparent communication. Springville residents can expect me to always communicate regularly and honestly with them. I will advocate civic engagement and transparency at every level of city government.
My vision for Springville is to create and sustain a vibrant, safe community. Our city has beautiful parks, the art museum, the recreation center, an award-winning library, Art City days, and the World Folkfest.
Opportunities still remain to promote active transportation, improve major thoroughfares, and enhance our historic downtown experience. I will work to implement appropriate changes that will strengthen our community -- now and in the future.
I have never served in public office, but I know the importance of serving each other and our community. I want to make Springville the best city in Utah.
I look forward to serving you on the Springville City Council.
-- Lyle Wert, Springville